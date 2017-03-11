In Uttar Pradesh, one big step for the BJP and a giant leap for Modi’s 2019 prospects

This post will be updated as more current election data becomes available.

As winter turns to spring in northern India, the lotus is already blooming in Uttar Pradesh (UP), the country’s most populous state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by prime minister Narendra Modi, has recorded a resounding victory in UP—with a margin not seen in decades—winning or leading in 309 of the 403 seats in the state, as of 2.50pm on March 11.

The win is a massive electoral validation of Modi’s demonetisation gamble last November, when 86% of India’s currency (by value) was rendered illegal overnight. Despite the botched implementation of the scheme, voters in UP still backed the party that swept the state in the 2014 general elections, putting Modi and the BJP in power in New Delhi.

In UP, the BJP campaigned without a chief ministerial candidate, instead relying on the prime minister to barnstorm across the state. Unlike Bihar in 2014, where Modi’s charisma failed to woo enough voters, the strategy has delivered the desired results in UP, often considered India’s most politically significant province. No other state sends more members to the upper or lower houses of India’s parliament.

With over 300 seats from UP in the bag now, the BJP will gain much needed strength in the Rajya Sabha, India’s upper house, where opposition parties have repeatedly combined to leave the Modi government’s legislative agenda hamstrung. Such parliamentary clout, though not expected to materialise before 2018, will come in handy as the party prepares the groundwork for the 2019 general elections, when Modi is once again likely to lead the charge.

The BJP and Modi’s ascendance in UP is in stark contrast to the plummeting fortunes of the two regional outfits, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which have dominated the state in recent years. After emerging victorious in a dramatic family feud within the SP’s ruling clan, incumbent chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, was unable to hold on to power, despite his alliance with the Congress party. The BSP and its supremo, Mayawati, also floundered, winning or leading in only 18 seats.

Seats won by major parties in UP assembly elections

Date SP BJP BSP Congress 2017* 53 304 19 9 2012 224 47 80 28 2007 97 51 206 22 2002 143 88 98 25 1996 110 174 67 33 1993 109 177 67 28

(*2017 data include won and leading seats, updated as of 2.50pm)

Uttarakhand

The northern state of Uttarakhand, carved out of UP in 2000, voted largely along expected lines. Exit polls for this state of over 10 million had predicted a clear victory for the BJP.

The Congress party, which has been in power since 2012, had come under severe criticism for mishandling the 2013 floods in the region. Chief minister Harish Rawat himself lost in both the constituencies he contested in. In any case, since its first ever election in 2002, Uttarakhand has never voted a party back to power, something that could provide some succour the Congress party.

At 2.50pm on March 11, the BJP was either winning or leading in 56 of the state’s total 70 constituencies, while the Congress had 12 seats cornered.

Seats won by major parties in Uttarakhand assembly elections

Date BJP Congress BSP Others 2017* 56 12 0 2 2012 31 32 3 4 2007 34 21 8 6

(*2017 data include won and leading seats, updated as of 2.50pm)

Like in UP, the BJP is yet to declare a chief ministerial candidate for the state.

Punjab

For the Congress, though, it hasn’t been all bad news. Led by Amarinder Singh, it looks set to win more than 70 of Punjab’s 117 seats, allowing it to comfortably form a government—some solace to India’s grand old party coming after a string of ghastly results at the ballot box.

The big losers in Punjab included the incumbent Shiromani Akali Dal, which contested in alliance with the BJP, only to lose its hold over 50 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was winning or leading in 21 seats as on 2.50pm. Although only a debutant in Punjab, much was expected from the AAP, which was even touted as a frontrunner at the hustings. But it was not to be.

Seats won by major parties in Punjab assembly elections