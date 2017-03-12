What your reaction to the BBC video bombing says about you

As quickly as the video of hapless professor Robert Kelly and his children went viral, so too did reactions. Amid the guffaws came sympathy, chagrin, and—predictably— a dollop of outrage. However you view parenting, working, and gender, it was all reflected in the online reaction to the Kelly family drama.

For parents who have tried to work from home while juggling toddlers (full disclosure: I’m one of them), the laughter came with knowing nods. I’ve been there, too. We exchanged war stories with colleagues about our own work-from-home disasters, when crying babies interrupt conference calls, or toddlers answer the phone and announce what was in their diaper.

"If I went viral every time my kids interrupted me I'd be Lady fucking Gaga by now" – all parents on BBC Dad — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) March 10, 2017

Kelly’s attempt to forge on with his interview exposed, hilariously, the double identity many of us attempt—the cool professional at work masking the barely-holding-it-together parent at home.

For the legions of telecommuters and gig-economy freelancers, Kelly’s cobbled-together home office, with its precariously-hung map, and books stacked on the guest bed, looked very familiar. There was also a widespread understanding about why he didn’t spring up to usher out his children:

"Why didn't BBC Dad pick up child and adorably walk it out?" Y'all don't understand interviews from home. He probably wasn't wearing pants. — Huthaifa Shqeirat (@who_the_fa) March 10, 2017

Some viewers fixated on his daughters’s swaggering entrance:

From now on I'm entering every room with the same swagger as BBC Dad's little girl. Anyone know where I can get a yellow sweater? pic.twitter.com/kRnUevVUgp — christine (@SheRuns2) March 12, 2017

For some, however, there was some tut-tutting about Kelly’s brusqueness in shoving his daughter out of the way:

And a possible double standard if it was a mother being interviewed:

Wondering what the response to that BBC video would be if it were a mum pushing the kids away to focus on work/TV appearance. — Balli Jaswal (@balli_jaswal) March 11, 2017

There was commentary about the initial assumption that the woman rushing in to rescue Kelly was his nanny, rather than his wife, and what it says about how we view interracial marriages.

If you assumed she was a nanny (BBC dad interview), take a step back and rethink your biases. You don't have to say the N word to be racist. — Emily Porter (@emilyporterwv) March 11, 2017

Some viewers declared they could find no humor in the piece because its depiction of the father working while a mother chases after the children is “patriarchy in a nutshell.”

And, of course, with the hot takes and think pieces came reactions to the hot takes and think pieces: