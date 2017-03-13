The Trump presidency is systematically destroying any global moral high ground the US had left

Ahead of US president Donald Trump’s inauguration, there was plenty of hand wringing about the potential long-term impact the oft-bankrupt reality show star and serial sexual predator would have on the US’s democratic systems and the global image of the world’s largest economy.

It’s been less than two months, and things may already be worse than expected. The Trump administration appears to be systematically shredding whatever moral high ground the US may have had, including the notion that the US is committed to fighting corruption, fair trade, and global human rights.

Let’s just look at what happened on Monday (March 13).

First, a deal. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s vaguely defined position at the White House appears to include bigfooting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by taking meetings, for example, with Mexico’s foreign minster that Tillerson isn’t invited to.

When he joined the White House, Kushner parked his ownership stake in 666 Fifth Avenue—a luxury building in Manhattan—in a trust managed by his mother Seryl Beth Kushner. That trust could soon be $400 million richer, thanks to a “sweetheart deal” with Chinese Communist Party-linked firm Anbang Insurance Group, Bloomberg reported on Monday, that excuses a mountain of debt while valuing the stake aggressively.

The deal may also tie the White House to China’s oppressive authoritarian dictatorship.

Anbang’s chairman Wu Xiaohui was the husband of the granddaughter of Deng Xiaoping, China’s top leader in the 1980s and 1990s. Chen Xiaolu, the son of a prominent People’s Liberation Army official, sat on the company’s board of directors when it was founded in 2004. At the very least, Anbang’s complicated shareholding structure makes it impossible to know exactly who the Kushners’ new partners may be.

The deal also leaves the impression that the Kushners are profiting from Jared’s proximity to the White House, and raises questions about what the Trump administration may owe Anbang, and potentially the Communist Party, in return. Jared reportedly met with Wu a week after the US election to discuss the deal over $2,100 bottles of wine.

“Obviously the fact that Jared Kushner is a Trump insider certainly makes it even more appealing to Anbang as a way of generally trying to curry favor with the Trump Administration,” explained a former member of George W. Bush’s National Security Council, who focused on Asia while serving on the council.

The whole thing makes the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent crackdown on US companies’ hires of Chinese “princelings,” the sons and daughters of connected Communist Party officials, seem like part of a very different and now somewhat laughable era. The SEC actions levied huge fines on companies that had hired inexperienced kids in low-level positions to win Chinese government business.

In the Anbang deal, the president’s daughter’s mother-in-law makes millions.

That’s not all. Foreign Policy reported Monday that the White House plans to reduce by 50% its contributions to the United Nations, pulling billions of dollars away from the funding of everything from vaccinations worldwide to peacekeeping to caring for refugees. And a government agency said Monday a Trump-backed bill to replace his predecessors landmark health care act would leave 24 million uninsured, while raising premiums by 24%.

Making matters worse, asked for the president’s reaction to Congressman Steve King’s recent racist remarks, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said he’d have to “get back to” reporters after checking with the president—leaving the impression that Trump doesn’t denounce them outright. And Canada’s “Girl Guides,” the female scouting group, said it would suspend all field trips to the US, out of concern that some members might be stopped by US immigration.

In the wake of Trump’s draconian immigration crackdown, constitutionally questionable travel ban, ongoing business conflicts, nearly constant lies, and wealthy, government-hating cabinet, Monday’s events are just par for the course. But they’re a clear reminder of just how much things have changed in America in less than two months.