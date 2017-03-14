US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand tore into the commandant of the US Marine Corps. during the Senate Armed Services Committee Wednesday, in the wake of reports that male US Marines shared nude photos of their female colleagues on social media.

Gen. Robert Neller sat stone faced as the senator gave a fiery monologue, asking why nothing had been done since reports of online harassment first emerged in 2013.

“Who has been held accountable,” she demanded.

“If we can’t crack Facebook, how are we supposed to be able to confront Russian aggression and cyber hacking throughout our military,” asked Gillibrand.

“I don’t have a good answer for you,” responded Gen. Neller. “That’s a lame answer, but ma’am, that’s the best I can tell you right now. We’ve got to change. And that’s on me.

Watch the video above to see the full exchange.