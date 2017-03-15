Scripts from early in Kal Penn’s career are a reminder of how blatant Hollywood racism can be

There’s a thin line between comic characters and racial caricatures—and actors of color know that all too well.

In a tweetstorm on Tuesday, the American-born actor Kal Penn unearthed a pile of audition scripts from his early career, likely before his breakthrough role in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. They include casting calls for “Gandhi Lookalike, Snake Charmers, and Fire Eaters.”

Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor. pic.twitter.com/GydOwlUKGW — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. "Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?" That usually meant they wanted Apu pic.twitter.com/3F5XRORO3n — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was a pilot called The Stones. Tried to convince them to let me speak without an accent & make it funny on the merits (was told no) 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuUVYT7rip — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

The 39-year-old actor—who took a hiatus from show business to work for US president Barack Obama’s administration—is not the first Indian-American actor to chafe at the expectation that he put on an “Indian” accent like that of the convenience store-owner Apu from The Simpsons or Raj from Big Bang Theory.

In a much-talked-about episode of his show Master of None, comedian Aziz Ansari’s character does not get a callback for the role of an “Unnamed Cab Driver” after refusing to fake an Indian accent—a stance the actor and writer has taken in real life. Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra and actor-writer-producer Mindy Kaling have also made a point of playing original characters who aren’t defined first and foremost by their ethnicity.

In his tweetstorm, Penn is at his candid best, at times even revealing the show the script was for—King of Queens in one case, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch in another. He also called out MTV.

Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol pic.twitter.com/2BYu0nnd57 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Sabrina the Teenage Witch! Man. We got INTO it about why he had to have an accent. I'm laughing about it now but they were such dicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/kXdHjVsqvT — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

I do not remember this audition except that it was for some shitty MTV show and the big joke was an accent and too much cologne 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/7HZbhQCkaB — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

In one instance, Penn remarked that the writers didn’t even bother giving the “Foreign Student” character a name. Upon second inspection, however, Penn sarcastically added, “Oh wait yes they did” and showed a piece of dialogue in which the character says his name, “Ravi Tulu singh Shankar Ramanji…” Another character cuts in, for comic effect, to say, “I’ll just go with Ravi.”

Oh wait yes they did pic.twitter.com/xwB3qIoXoF — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Penn’s auditions appear to be for bit roles, but some actors have complained that even meatier roles come with the baggage of stereotypes. “You are intermittently handed a necklace of labels to hang around your neck, neither of your choosing nor making, both constricting and decorative,” the actor Riz Ahmed wrote in his powerful essay, “Typecast as a terrorist,” excerpted from the book The Good Immigrant and published in the Guardian.

Penn suggests he could have gone on longer on the topic, but he ended his tweetstorm with words of praise for several shows which he said did a better job: “Steve Harvey, Buffy, Angel, 24.”