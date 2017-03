Patients undergoing eye surgery can now get a virtual reality tour of the inside of their eye before the procedure. The imagery is constructed using a technology called optical coherence tomography. It uses laser light to provide comprehensive imagery.

Doctors at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London used the technique to produce stunning 3d images of the vessels of a mini-pig eye, winning them a Wellcome Image Award. Watch the video above to catch a glimpse of this new VR experience.