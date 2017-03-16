“I love my dad barefooted”: An expatriate’s moving tribute to his father’s values and sacrifice

Devis Devassy Chiramel has been living in Bahrain for years. His mother has visited him three times. His father? Not even once.

It was only last December that Chiramel found out the reason for his father’s hesitance to visit him in Bahrain: Chiramel hails from a typical rural agricultural family in the South Indian state of Kerala. His dad has never worn any shoes or Western trousers—he has spent his entire life barefoot, and his preferred attire is the traditional South Indian loincloth mundu.

“He didn’t want to embarrass me before my friends and others by turning up in a mundu and shirt, and hence avoided visiting me,” Chiramel wrote in a Malayalam-language Facebook post titled “I love my dad barefooted” on March 13.

The post was accompanied by a picture of Chiramel at the airport, traveling back to Bahrain after a visit to India. His mother was with him. And for the first time, so was his father.

This is how Chiramel convinced his father to come to Bahrain: To make his father feel comfortable in his regular garb, Chiramel made a decision to only wear the mundu and give up his own footwear during his father’s visit. Three days on, the post has drawn a large response online, garnering over 45,000 reactions, almost 10,000 comments, and 14,000 shares.

In their traditional ensemble, the father-son duo will look out of place on the streets of Bahrain. Indians are the second-most common ethnicity in Bahrain—second only to the country’s own citizens, and comprising a quarter of the country’s population. But even for other Indian expatriates, a mundu would likely be a rare sight, since Indian men outside of rural areas have been dressing in Western trousers since the pre-independence Nehru-era, if not longer. And Chiramel admits that walking barefoot may be painful—but, he said, “that pain is joyful when one thinks of the difficulties our parents experienced for our sake.”

“I am what I am today due to the wages of the blood of my father’s naked feet that treaded the stones and thorns along hills, mountains, farmlands, and groves,” he wrote. “I do not agree with decking up the parents to satisfy the children’s vanity.”

Here’s a full translation of Chiramel’s post, from the Malayalam: