Trump wrongly cited lines from a Nigerian poem as an Irish proverb for St. Patrick’s Day

The world has learned to take things US president Donald Trump says with a pinch of salt and in celebration of a day more synonymous with pints of beers and shamrocks, president Trump delivered another one of his odd gaffes.

In a St. Patrick’s Day reception with Enda Kenny, the Irish prime minister, Trump quoted words from what he described as an Irish proverb.

“As we stand together with our Irish friends, I’m reminded of an Irish proverb–and this is a good one, this is one I like. I’ve heard it for many, many years and I love it,” Trump said. “Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue, but never forget to remember those that have stuck by you,” Trump said, uncharacteristically reading from a script.

Trump reads one of his favorite Irish proverbs pic.twitter.com/KgE5ipvepw — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 16, 2017

But it turns out, the “Irish proverb” is in fact part of a poem titled “Remember to forget” written by Albashir Adam Alhassan, a Nigerian poet. The gaffe may have been missed by prime minister Kenny, but it wasn’t missed by Twitter users.

Gaffe aside, Ireland can be confident of being on Trump’s good side—which isn’t something many nations can say—as the US president pledged to be “an ever-faithful partner and an always loyal friend.”

