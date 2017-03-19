The US has officially turned its back on free trade

The group of nations that comprise the G20 account for four-fifths of global GDP and three-quarters of trade. The forum was founded for finance ministers to promote international economic stability. Since it started in 1999, the G20 has “regularly sends clear messages against protectionism” at its meetings.

Until now.

As Angela Merkel held awkward talks with Donald Trump in Washington, the US president’s team generated its own share of angst back in the German chancellor’s home country. At a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Baden-Baden, global leaders hoped US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin would present a tempered version of Trump’s aggressive US trade policy. Instead, Mnuchin pushed back hard on Trump’s hostility to trade, which was embodied in his “America First” policies.

The result was a small but symbolic break with history: The anti-protectionist pledge that followed the past six meetings in a row—and many more before that—was dropped in yesterday’s post-summit statement. “The historical language was not relevant,” Mnuchin said at a press conference.

Spot the difference:

As seen in Davos earlier this year, China emerged as the staunchest supporter of free trade, according to reports from Germany. The US meanwhile insisted on a softer commitment on trade and flatly refused to reject protectionism, a reversal of its usual role. “The result is a warning shot for every trading nation,” an economist told Reuters after the meeting.

Although the “p-word” hasn’t appeared in every statement following the finance ministers’ summits—a trio of meetings in 2014 only pledged to “enhance trade”—it has almost always featured. Like so:

(Statements earlier than 2005 didn’t name-check protectionism, but instead stressed things like “trade liberalization” and “the benefits of globalization,” which were in a similar spirit.)

Government leaders have been meeting under the G20 banner since 2008 and have a more consistent record compared to their finance ministers, . All 11 of the statements following head-of-state summits have vowed to “reject,” “resist,” or “fight” protectionism.

Their next meeting is in Hamburg in July. The way things are going in Washington, this language is unlikely to be repeated.

