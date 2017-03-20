Four ways Uber can keep its best people from jumping ship

Not long ago, Uber was one of the hottest destinations for job seekers. Now, the Silicon Valley taxi startup is a company in crisis—hit with allegations of sexual harassment and CEO Travis Kalanick’s meltdown and admission he needs help being a better leader.

The latest shoe to drop is the resignation of company president Jeff Jones, who was hired away from Target just six months ago. Jones didn’t try to hide his disgust with how Uber operates. “The beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber,” he said in an email to Recode.

Also leaving is Brian McClendon, a vice president in charge of mapping software, who was hired away from Google. The two join a growing list of departures. If Uber wants to stop the bleeding, it should consider these four steps: