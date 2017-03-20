The FBI has been investigating Donald Trump’s presidential campaign since late July, FBI director James Comey told the House Intelligence Committee on March 20. As commentators like the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza were quick to point out, that means that when Comey saw fit to announce on Oct. 28 that he was renewing an investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email server, he was also probing Trump—but quietly. Clinton has blamed Comey’s decision for her election loss.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry was reported by the New York Times on Oct. 31, but never confirmed by the agency until now. According to Comey, the probe comes as part of a broader investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US election, including the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

Comey did not comment on further details of the investigation. He did, however, announce that he had “no information” to support Trump’s recent allegations that former president Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower.

NSA director Mike Rogers added at the same committee hearing that his organization had not been asked to wiretap the New York City building, nor did he know of anyone in the Obama administration asking the UK’s intelligence services to do so, as the Trump White House has suggested. The suggestion “clearly frustrates a key ally of ours,” he said.