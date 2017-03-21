India’s sacred rivers now have human rights

For decades, India’s holy rivers have been massively polluted with sewage, industry chemicals, and pilgrims’ mass bathing as religious rituals. But they may get a new lease on life: In a landmark ruling on Monday (March 20), the high court in the northern state of Uttarakhand established two of India’s sacred rivers—the Ganga and the Yamuna—as “living entities,” the Hindustan Times reports. The new order makes polluting or damaging the rivers legally comparable to hurting a person.

Since the rivers are not sentient beings that can fight for their newfound fundamental rights, they have been assigned three officers as legal guardians to ensure the conservation and protection of the rivers, according to India Today: the director of the Namami Gange program, the Uttarakhand chief secretary, and the advocate-general of Uttarakhand have been appointed to serve as the legal custodians. The court has also ordered that a “Ganga Management Board” be set up by within the next eight weeks.

Some stretches of the 2,500 km-long Ganga, that originates in the Hindu pilgrimage town of Gangotri in Uttarakhand, have stagnated to the point where they are now unable to support aquatic life. A third of the drinking-water supply in India’s capital, Delhi, comes from a reservoir in the northernmost corner of the city that breaks away from the Yamuna—a tributary of the Ganga which begins amid the Garwhal Himalayas in Yamunotri, Uttarakhand—right before it becomes toxic.

The Indian government has been trying to contain the contamination. It just allocated Rs1,900 crore ($291 million) to 20 projects—13 in Uttarakhand—under the Clean Ganga project. The majority of the funds will go toward building new sewage treatment plants and upgrading existing ones. In mid-2016, Rs 3,703 crore ($567 million) was spent on the same project, but there were was no significant improvement.

India’s rivers aren’t the first to be bestowed with human-like immunity to miscreants. Recently, the indigenous Māori people of New Zealand rallied to recognize the Whanganui river as an “ancestor” with the same rights as a human being in their country. In India, religious idols enjoy the same sanctuary. Anybody who knowingly defaces a temple or the statues within can face up to two years in prison.