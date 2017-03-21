Map: All the air routes the UK just banned electronic devices on

The UK just announced that it will be banning large electronic devices from the passenger cabins of flights originating in Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tunisia. Over the next 12 months the restriction is set to affect 15,432 departures on 53 routes operated by 15 airlines, according to OAG schedule data compiled by PlaneStats.com.

Unlike, the similar US ban announced today, the measure ends up affecting both foreign and domestic-UK carriers including British Airways, EasyJet, Turkish Airlines, and Saudia.

The US’s restriction covers a different, but overlapping list of locales: flights from the airports of Cairo, Kuwait City, Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Casablanca, Jeddah, Amman, Riyadh and Istanbul.

That amounts to 19,619 scheduled flights, on 56 routes with capacity to carry up to 6.75 million passengers over the next 12 months, and represents 2.25% of all international arrivals to the US, and 4.45% of all inbound-US capacity.