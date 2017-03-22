Police shot an attacker outside Britain’s parliament, and a car attack injured several nearby

This story is developing and we will update with new information as it becomes available. Last updated at 4pm in London.

The British parliament is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon (March 22) after a shooting outside the government building in Westminster, London. Reports suggest a man ran into the parliament grounds armed with a knife, a policeman was stabbed, and security forces then shot the attacker.

Nearby on Westminster Bridge a number of people were injured after being run down by a car, with images showing many bleeding heavily. One woman is dead, according to the BBC. The car then crashed into the railings at the side of the parliament building, which is called the palace of Westminster. Reports suggest the car crashed just prior to the shooting. It’s not confirmed whether the incidents are related.

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

At least a dozen people have been hurt, Reuters reported. Armed police and other emergency services are on the scene, while the roads around parliament have been cleared of people and traffic. Parliament and Westminster is a heavily secured area with a high police presence.

Shots fired outside Parliament. Loud explosion then shooting. Man lying shot outside gates to Parliament. Gun shots outside, Frightening. — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) March 22, 2017

Parliament was busy this afternoon, as MPs were heading in for a debate. Lawmakers are currently being held inside and parliament has been suspended. Prime minister Theresa May was taken away from parliament in a car by police as the incident occurred. Here’s a statement from the House of Commons: