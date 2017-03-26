DON'T SEE THE LIGHT

More famous landmarks went dark during 2017’s Earth Hour than ever before to highlight the need for climate action

A combo picture shows the Eiffel Tower before (L) and during Earth Hour in Paris, France, March 25, 2017 at which lights are switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour and to draw attention to climate change.
The planet is going, going...but not yet gone. (Reuters/Philippe Wojazer)
For the 10th year, cities around the world from Beijing to Paris turned off the lights on some of their most well-known and widely visited landmarks in honor of Earth Hour. The event—which took place March 25, from 8:30-9:30pm local time—was meant to bring attention to the need for global climate action.

According to the World Wildlife Foundation, the nonprofit that organizes Earth Hour, an unprecedented 187 countries and territories participated in 2017’s version, with more than 3,000 “landmarks” going dark.

Earth Hour is largely symbolic; powering down for 60 minutes doesn’t have much of an impact on energy use. All the same, some countries are reporting energy savings over the weekend. The department of energy in the Philippines, for example, says the event reduced the maximum load through the country’s power grid by 165 megawatts—enough to power about 55,000 homes. In Toronto, Canada, electricity demand dropped 77 megawatts; Dubai reported a savings of 244 megawatts.

Striking before-and-after photos from across the planet show how much we take for granted the energy needed to keep our cities brightly lit.

A combination photo shows the Kremlin during Earth Hour (bottom) and after the lights were switched on in central Moscow, Russia, March 25, 2017.
The Kremlin in Moscow before (top) and during Earth Hour. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)
A combination photo shows a view of China Central Radio and Television Tower before (top) and during Earth Hour in Beijing, China March 25, 2017.
The China Central Radio and Television Tower before (top) and during Earth Hour in Beijing. (Reuters/Jason Lee)
A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, before (top) and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2017.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station in Mumbai, India, before (top) and during Earth Hour. (Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
A combination picture showing laser light beams as buildings are lighted up and a tourist junk sailing past before (top) and during (bottom) Earth Hour, at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China March 25, 2017.
The financial district in Hong Kong, before (top) and during Earth Hour. (Reuters/Bobby Yip)
The "Angel de la Independencia" monument before (top) and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mexico City, Mexico, March 25, 2017.
Mexico City’s “Angel de la Independencia” monument before (top) and during Earth Hour. (REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme)
A combination photo shows Belvedere palace and its reflection in a pond before (top) and after the lights were switched off for Earth Hour in Vienna, Austria, March 25, 2017.
The Belvedere palace in Vienna, Austria before (top) and during Earth Hour. (Reuters/Heinz-Peter Bader)
A combination picture shows the Eiffel Tower before (top) and during Earth Hour in Paris, France, March 25, 2017 as the lights are being switched off around the world at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening to mark the 10th annual Earth Hour and to draw attention to climate change.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, before (top) and during Earth Hour. (Reuters/Philippe Wojazer)

 

 

 

