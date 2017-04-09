HOT WHEELS

An iconic Porsche from Steve McQueen’s 1971 film “Le Mans” is now an electric supercar

Written by
Obsession
Batteries
Steve McQueen at Le Mans in 1970 with Porsche 910
Steve McQueen at Le Mans in 1970 (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)
Written by
Obsession
Batteries

Three Austrian brothers, working out of their garage, have transformed a Porsche 910 into a limited edition, souped-up electric car. It’s one of the Porsches that appeared in the 1971 film “Le Mans,” starring the “King of Cool” himself Steve McQueen.

Kreisel Electric partnered with German classic-car manufacturer EVEX Fahrzeugbau to recreate the iconic hot rod, of which only 35 original car frames were ever made.

Kreisel said its EVEX 910e can reach a top speed of over 300 kph (186 mph) and accelerate from 0-100 kph in a mere 2.5 seconds. It has more than double the power of the original Porsche, and, also unlike its predecessor, this one is road legal.

Kreisel-Evex-910e-Front-1024x684
(Kreisel)
Kreisel-Evex-910-offen-1024x684
(Kreisel)
DSC_2552-1024x684
(Kreisel)

It costs a cool €1 million ($1.1 million), but even if that were no deterrent, the company will only produce a handful of them.

This is not Kreisel’s first foray into Porsche transformations: last year it electrified a Porsche Panamera, souping it up to match, and in some areas beat, the Tesla S.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search