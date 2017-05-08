This gorgeous deep-sea creature can filter atmospheric carbon and bury it in the ocean

Hundreds of meters underwater in oceans all around the world, giant plankton are doing essential work in maintaining the Earth’s ecosystem. And scientists have finally found a way to look inside them as they do it.

Giant larvaceans are some of the world’s most abundant free-floating sea creatures. And they are key to the ocean’s work in pulling carbon from the sky and storing it deep underwater.

Watch the video above for an unprecedented view of giant larvaceans in action, and for a sense of what it could mean for engineering and climate research.