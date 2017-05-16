Republican lawmakers are answering fake phone calls to avoid commenting on Comey’s Trump memo

In the wake of a bombshell report alleging US president Donald Trump asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Republicans are falling over themselves to avoid publicly commenting on the controversy.
For its part, the White House has put out a vigorous denial of the story, which they said “is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation.” Perhaps tellingly, however, that denial is anonymous:
Meanwhile, typically pro-Trump TV Fox News said they couldn’t find any Trump backers willing to go on the record, either.
In fact, while GOP lawmakers were avoiding phone calls from Fox News, some seemed busy taking ones that may not have existed.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan suddenly had little to say.
Everyone has a limit, and it appears some Congressmen have finally reached theirs.
(Issa has denied this account.)
We asked the White House for an on-the-record comment by email. We’ll let you know if they get back to us.