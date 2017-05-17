SAVE THE ZEST

Bacteria threaten to kill America’s $3-billion orange industry—so scientists are weaponizing viruses to fight it

Written by
Zeke Andreassen, 11, cuts an orange into a decorative basket in the kitchen of the Vermont Kids Culinary Academy during a residential cooking summer camp in Highgate, Vermont June 19, 2012. From high-wire walking to plankton propagation to posture lessons, summer camps †are offering an increasingly diverse range of activities compared to the canoe †trips, swim lessons and marshmallow-roasting of yore. The popularity of †alternative camps is helping fuel growth amongst the estimated 12,000 summer †camps in the United States. Despite the stagnant economy, revenues at day camps †grew by 23 percent between 2008 and last year and by 7 percent at sleepaway †camps, according to the American Camp Association, which says the 2,400 organized camps it accredits have combined annual revenues of $2.8 †billion. Picture taken June 19, 2012. To match Feature USA-CAMP/ REUTERS/Herb Swanson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FOOD SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - RTR346RA
The nuclear option. (Reuters/Herb Swanson)
Written by

Humans are a mere blip in the epic battle between bacteria and viruses. Long before we evolved, bacteria and viruses were at each other’s throats. And long after we are gone, they will still be at it.

Even in that blip, however, humans have a found way to change the story just that little bit. In one corner of the world, scientists are genetically engineering viruses to get rid of bacteria threatening the $3.3-billion orange industry in the US.

The culprit bacteria belongs to the genus Liberibacter, and it causes citrus trees to have bitter, misshaped fruits with green lower halves. Since its arrival in the US in 2005, it has spread very quickly, thanks to the flying insect called Asian citrus psyllids (Diaphorina citri). If it isn’t stopped, it could end production of citrus fruits in the US.

The savior could be citrus tristeza virus, which—without being engineered—is actually known to cause slow death of citrus trees. The engineered version, however, is benign to the fruit and goes after Liberibacter instead.

The idea of deploying engineered viruses comes courtesy of the Southern Garden Citrus, a producer of oranges in Florida. Field trials are underway, and now the company is seeking the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial use. The approval process may take two years.

The period of public comment ended last week, and the FDA will now be assessing the environmental impact of the engineered virus. Because the virus doesn’t affect the fruit, Southern Garden Citrus can argue that the plants using it won’t produce genetically modified (GM) oranges. This way the company could sidestep regulations and public outcry usually attached to GM crops.

“There’s a real race on right now to try to save the citrus,” Carolyn Slupsky, a food scientist at the University of California at Davis, told Nature. “This disease is everywhere, and it’s horrible.”

The engineered virus isn’t the only weapon against Liberibacter. Scientists are also trying to genetically engineer the crop using a technique called CRISPR to create varieties that are resistant to the bacterial disease. Others are using another technique called RNA interference to disrupt the genes that allow the insects to spread the bacteria.

Read next: Scientists have caught viruses talking to each other—and that could be the key to a new age of anti-viral drugs

home our picks popular latest obsessions search