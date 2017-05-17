Forget beach views: Tourists want hotels with air conditioning and a hearty breakfast

International tourists have vastly different habits when it comes to tipping in restaurants (if at all), jumping queues, and staking out precious space on the beach.

But when they choose a hotel, travelers from opposite ends of the globe have priorities in common.

Hotel booking site Booking.com last year polled 12,781 travelers with plans to travel in 2017 about which hotel amenities are most important to them. It found that Chinese and American travelers love air conditioning, while Brazilians and Indians want a tasty meal to start the day. The French, British, and Kiwis are obsessed with customer service.

Regardless of nationality, travelers all seemed to be concerned about safety. A hotel that was in a “safe location” was the top priority when booking, said Booking.com.

After the hotel’s safe location, here’s what respondents told Booking.com was most important when picking a hotel:

Nationality Amenity Australia In-room air conditioning American Chinese Thai Japanese Brazilian Delicious breakfast German Indian Italian Spanish Professional and helpful staff French British New Zealander

How serious are travelers about these amenities? Booking.com ranked travelers by nationality based on whether they said they would avoid a hotel altogether if it lacked what they are after.