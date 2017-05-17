How to watch Google’s I/O developer conference

Google’s annual I/O developer conference kicks off today at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, down the road from the company’s headquarters. If you’re not one of the roughly 7,000 people likely to be in attendance, don’t fret—you can still watch Google’s keynote address from the comfort of your computer or smartphone.

Google will be livestreaming the keynote, featuring CEO Sundar Pichai and likely a host of other executives and guests, on YouTube at 1pm US eastern time (10am US western time, 5pm GMT). It’s expected to last about 1.5 hours.

Technology editor Matt Quinn (@MattQuinn16) and reporter Michael Coren (@MJ_Coren) will be on the ground for Quartz at I/O—make sure to follow them for the latest information.

At last year’s event, Google unveiled the Home, its voice-controlled speaker to challenge Amazon’s Echo, as well as Google Assistant, the straightforwardly named digital assistant used to interact with it and other Google products. The company also unveiled its latest mobile operating system (which went on to be called Android Nougat), two new messaging apps called Allo and Duo, as well as updates to its virtual reality and wearables software. It’s likely that there will be updates on all of these topics, including a new version of Android, as well as possible updates on Android for automobiles, according to TechCrunch.

There’s another part of the conference, which runs from today, May 17, through May 19, that will also be streamed—a live concert by the recently revived band LCD Soundsystem. Stay tuned for that on May 18 at 9pm US western time.