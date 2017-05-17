NEXT DRAFT

Today’s best internet: more Trump, the pill mill of America, and companies that steal from employees

President Donald Trump salutes as he leaves commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 17, 2017, where he gave the commencement address.
Ignore the haters. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
1. Finding Memo

For those who didn’t get the memo, the Trump administration is in turmoil following report about James Comey’s meeting notes in which the former FBI Director indicated that the president urged him to drop the investigation into Mike Flynn during a private meeting in the Oval Office. “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

+ “As a politician, Trump has had little reason to discover the qualities of modesty, scrupulousness, or seriousness. Throughout the primary and Presidential campaigns, he succeeded in no small measure because of his defiance of convention. Emboldened by his astonishing early exposure on cable television and his first wins in the primaries, he came to see himself as invulnerable.” From The New Yorker: Is The Comey Memo The Beginning Of The End For Trump?

+ NYT: At a Besieged White House, Tempers Flare and Confusion Swirls.

+ Reminder that the Comey memo news broke while people were still wrapping their heads around the Oval Office intelligence bean spilling. From NBC News: Trump gave Russians secrets news orgs are being asked to withhold. (I know, it’s a lot to keep up with. You better take notes…)

