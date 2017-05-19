The Spotify of music festivals—a new $799 pass to almost a hundred across the world—can be yours

Are you heartbroken that Fyre Festival never came to fruition? Was Coachella so very enchanting that you want to experience it 90 more times this year?
An answer of yes to either of those means Live Nation’s new Festival Passport is surely for you. According to the massive live-events company, the offering is a “revolutionary experience”: a $799 pass that will get you general admission into almost every music festival put on by Live Nation for the rest of 2017—even if it’s already sold out. The 90 festivals span 15 countries and include major ones such as Leeds, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza. The passes, of which there are only 1,000, will go on sale Monday (May 22) at 10am Pacific Time.
“Nothing like this has ever been done before,” Live Nation said in a press release. “It’s truly the Willy Wonka golden ticket for festival fans,” subtly hinting to journalists what their angle should be.
While the Festival Passport is, from a ticket-price perspective, a steal—general admission to a single music festival typically runs $50-200 per person—it does not include housing or transportation to any of the events it covers. And given that the festivals are all at random points across the globe, it’s unlikely fans will be able to attend more than a handful, making the pass more of a marketing stunt than a real bargain. But the fact that music festivals have grown so absurdly popular that buffet-style passes are being given out—well, that speaks to itself.
The festivals included are listed below.
|What
|Where
|Austin City Limits Music Festival
|Austin, Texas
|Barcelona Beach Festival
|Barcelona
|Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival
|New York
|Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
|Manchester, Tennessee
|Camp Bisco
|Scranton, Pennsylvania
|CBC Music Festival
|Toronto
|Center of Gravity Festival
|Kelowna, Canada
|Chasing Summer Music Festival
|Calgary, Canada
|Chicago Open Air
|Chicago, Illinois
|Citadel Festival
|London
|Community Festival
|London
|Contact Winter Music Festival
|Vancouver, Canada
|Copenhell
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Countdown NYE
|San Bernardino, California
|Country LakeShake
|Chicago
|Creamfields
|Daresbury, UK
|Creamfields Steel Yard
|London
|Crystal Coast Music Festival
|Atlantic Beach, North Carolina
|DCODE Festival
|Madrid
|Down the Rabbit Hole
|Ewijk, Netherlands
|Download Festival
|Leicestershire, UK
|Download Festival Paris
|Paris
|Download Festival Spain
|Madrid
|Dreams Music Festival
|Toronto, Canada
|Dreamstate San Francisco
|San Francisco, California
|Electric Daisy Carnival
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Electric Daisy Carnival
|Orlando, Florida
|Electric Forest Festival
|Rothbury, Michigan
|Electric Picnic Music and Arts Festival
|Stradbally, Ireland
|Escape Halloween
|San Bernardino, California
|Faster Horses Country Music Festival
|Brooklyn, Michigan
|Field Trip Music & Arts Festival
|Toronto, Canada
|Findings Festival
|Oslo, Norway
|Firenze Rocks Festival
|Florence, Italy
|Forecastle Festival
|Louisville, Kentucky
|Free Press Summer Festival
|Houston, Texas
|FVDED in the Park
|Surrey, Canada
|Glasgow Summer Sessions
|Glasgow, UK
|Governors Ball Music Festival
|New York
|Graspop Metal Meeting
|Dessel, Belgium
|HARD Summer Music Festival
|Los Angeles
|Heartland Festival
|Kværndrup, Denmark
|I Love Techno Europe
|Montpellier, France
|Independent Days Festival
|Milan, Italy
|Jamboree in the Hills
|Morristown, Ohio
|Latitude Festival
|Suffolk, UK
|Leeds Festival
|Leeds, UK
|Lollapalooza Berlin
|Berlin
|Lollapalooza Chicago
|Chicago, Illinois
|Lollapalooza Paris
|Paris
|Lovebox Festival
|London
|Lowlands Festival
|Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
|Main Square Festival
|Arras, France
|Music Midtown
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Nocturnal Wonderland
|San Bernardino, California
|North Sea Jazz Festival
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|Ohana Festival
|Dana Point, California
|One Love Music Festival
|Calgary, Canada
|Paradiso Festival
|George, Washington
|Parklife
|Manchester, UK
|Popaganda Music Festival
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Reading Festival
|Reading, UK
|Rock am Ring
|Nürburgring, Germany
|Rock im Park
|Nürnberg, Germany
|Rock im Pott
|Gelsenkirchen, Germany
|Rock Werchter
|Werchter, Belgium
|Roots Picnic
|Philadelphia
|Route 91 Harvest
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Sasquatch! Music Festival
|George, Washington
|Sloss Music & Arts Festival
|Birmingham, Alabama
|Summerburst Göteborg
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Summerburst Stockholm
|Stockholm, Sweden
|The Falls Music & Arts Festival
|Lorne, Marion Bay, Byron Bay and Fremantle, Australia
|The Isle of Wight Festival
|Newport, UK
|The Meadows Music & Arts Festival
|New York
|The Peach Music Festival
|Scranton, Pennsylvania
|The Warehouse Project
|Manchester, UK
|Trackside Music Festival
|Ontario, Canada
|TRNSMT Festival
|Glasgow, UK
|TW Classic
|Werchter, Belgium
|V Festival
|Chelmsford and Staffordshire, UK
|Voodoo Music + Arts Festival
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Watershed Music Festival
|George, Washington
|Way Out West
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|We Are Electric Weekender
|Eindhoven, Netherlands
|Werchter Boutique
|Werchter, Belgium
|Wilderness Festival
|Oxfordshire, UK
|Wireless Festival
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Wireless Festival
|London
|Woo-Hah! Festival
|Tilburg, Netherlands
