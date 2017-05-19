The Spotify of music festivals—a new $799 pass to almost a hundred across the world—can be yours

Are you heartbroken that Fyre Festival never came to fruition? Was Coachella so very enchanting that you want to experience it 90 more times this year?

An answer of yes to either of those means Live Nation’s new Festival Passport is surely for you. According to the massive live-events company, the offering is a “revolutionary experience”: a $799 pass that will get you general admission into almost every music festival put on by Live Nation for the rest of 2017—even if it’s already sold out. The 90 festivals span 15 countries and include major ones such as Leeds, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza. The passes, of which there are only 1,000, will go on sale Monday (May 22) at 10am Pacific Time.

“Nothing like this has ever been done before,” Live Nation said in a press release. “It’s truly the Willy Wonka golden ticket for festival fans,” subtly hinting to journalists what their angle should be.

While the Festival Passport is, from a ticket-price perspective, a steal—general admission to a single music festival typically runs $50-200 per person—it does not include housing or transportation to any of the events it covers. And given that the festivals are all at random points across the globe, it’s unlikely fans will be able to attend more than a handful, making the pass more of a marketing stunt than a real bargain. But the fact that music festivals have grown so absurdly popular that buffet-style passes are being given out—well, that speaks to itself.

The festivals included are listed below.

What Where Austin City Limits Music Festival Austin, Texas Barcelona Beach Festival Barcelona Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival New York Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Manchester, Tennessee Camp Bisco Scranton, Pennsylvania CBC Music Festival Toronto Center of Gravity Festival Kelowna, Canada Chasing Summer Music Festival Calgary, Canada Chicago Open Air Chicago, Illinois Citadel Festival London Community Festival London Contact Winter Music Festival Vancouver, Canada Copenhell Copenhagen, Denmark Countdown NYE San Bernardino, California Country LakeShake Chicago Creamfields Daresbury, UK Creamfields Steel Yard London Crystal Coast Music Festival Atlantic Beach, North Carolina DCODE Festival Madrid Down the Rabbit Hole Ewijk, Netherlands Download Festival Leicestershire, UK Download Festival Paris Paris Download Festival Spain Madrid Dreams Music Festival Toronto, Canada Dreamstate San Francisco San Francisco, California Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, Nevada Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando, Florida Electric Forest Festival Rothbury, Michigan Electric Picnic Music and Arts Festival Stradbally, Ireland Escape Halloween San Bernardino, California Faster Horses Country Music Festival Brooklyn, Michigan Field Trip Music & Arts Festival Toronto, Canada Findings Festival Oslo, Norway Firenze Rocks Festival Florence, Italy Forecastle Festival Louisville, Kentucky Free Press Summer Festival Houston, Texas FVDED in the Park Surrey, Canada Glasgow Summer Sessions Glasgow, UK Governors Ball Music Festival New York Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium HARD Summer Music Festival Los Angeles Heartland Festival Kværndrup, Denmark I Love Techno Europe Montpellier, France Independent Days Festival Milan, Italy Jamboree in the Hills Morristown, Ohio Latitude Festival Suffolk, UK Leeds Festival Leeds, UK Lollapalooza Berlin Berlin Lollapalooza Chicago Chicago, Illinois Lollapalooza Paris Paris Lovebox Festival London Lowlands Festival Biddinghuizen, Netherlands Main Square Festival Arras, France Music Midtown Atlanta, Georgia Nocturnal Wonderland San Bernardino, California North Sea Jazz Festival Rotterdam, Netherlands Ohana Festival Dana Point, California One Love Music Festival Calgary, Canada Paradiso Festival George, Washington Parklife Manchester, UK Popaganda Music Festival Stockholm, Sweden Reading Festival Reading, UK Rock am Ring Nürburgring, Germany Rock im Park Nürnberg, Germany Rock im Pott Gelsenkirchen, Germany Rock Werchter Werchter, Belgium Roots Picnic Philadelphia Route 91 Harvest Las Vegas, Nevada Sasquatch! Music Festival George, Washington Sloss Music & Arts Festival Birmingham, Alabama Summerburst Göteborg Gothenburg, Sweden Summerburst Stockholm Stockholm, Sweden The Falls Music & Arts Festival Lorne, Marion Bay, Byron Bay and Fremantle, Australia The Isle of Wight Festival Newport, UK The Meadows Music & Arts Festival New York The Peach Music Festival Scranton, Pennsylvania The Warehouse Project Manchester, UK Trackside Music Festival Ontario, Canada TRNSMT Festival Glasgow, UK TW Classic Werchter, Belgium V Festival Chelmsford and Staffordshire, UK Voodoo Music + Arts Festival New Orleans, Louisiana Watershed Music Festival George, Washington Way Out West Gothenburg, Sweden We Are Electric Weekender Eindhoven, Netherlands Werchter Boutique Werchter, Belgium Wilderness Festival Oxfordshire, UK Wireless Festival Frankfurt, Germany Wireless Festival London Woo-Hah! Festival Tilburg, Netherlands

Read this next: In defense of Coachella, after watching Fyre Festival burn to the ground