The Spotify of music festivals—a new $799 pass to almost a hundred across the world—can be yours

HAIM's Danielle Haim performs on the third day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
Louder now. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Are you heartbroken that Fyre Festival never came to fruition? Was Coachella so very enchanting that you want to experience it 90 more times this year?

An answer of yes to either of those means Live Nation’s new Festival Passport is surely for you. According to the massive live-events company, the offering is a “revolutionary experience”: a $799 pass that will get you general admission into almost every music festival put on by Live Nation for the rest of 2017—even if it’s already sold out. The 90 festivals span 15 countries and include major ones such as Leeds, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza. The passes, of which there are only 1,000, will go on sale Monday (May 22) at 10am Pacific Time.

“Nothing like this has ever been done before,” Live Nation said in a press release. “It’s truly the Willy Wonka golden ticket for festival fans,” subtly hinting to journalists what their angle should be.

While the Festival Passport is, from a ticket-price perspective, a steal—general admission to a single music festival typically runs $50-200 per person—it does not include housing or transportation to any of the events it covers. And given that the festivals are all at random points across the globe, it’s unlikely fans will be able to attend more than a handful, making the pass more of a marketing stunt than a real bargain. But the fact that music festivals have grown so absurdly popular that buffet-style passes are being given out—well, that speaks to itself.

The festivals included are listed below.

What Where
Austin City Limits Music Festival Austin, Texas
Barcelona Beach Festival Barcelona
Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival New York
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Manchester, Tennessee
Camp Bisco Scranton, Pennsylvania
CBC Music Festival Toronto
Center of Gravity Festival Kelowna, Canada
Chasing Summer Music Festival Calgary, Canada
Chicago Open Air Chicago, Illinois
Citadel Festival London
Community Festival London
Contact Winter Music Festival Vancouver, Canada
Copenhell Copenhagen, Denmark
Countdown NYE San Bernardino, California
Country LakeShake Chicago
Creamfields Daresbury, UK
Creamfields Steel Yard London
Crystal Coast Music Festival Atlantic Beach, North Carolina
DCODE Festival Madrid
Down the Rabbit Hole Ewijk, Netherlands
Download Festival Leicestershire, UK
Download Festival Paris Paris
Download Festival Spain Madrid
Dreams Music Festival Toronto, Canada
Dreamstate San Francisco San Francisco, California
Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, Nevada
Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando, Florida
Electric Forest Festival Rothbury, Michigan
Electric Picnic Music and Arts Festival Stradbally, Ireland
Escape Halloween San Bernardino, California
Faster Horses Country Music Festival Brooklyn, Michigan
Field Trip Music & Arts Festival Toronto, Canada
Findings Festival Oslo, Norway
Firenze Rocks Festival Florence, Italy
Forecastle Festival Louisville, Kentucky
Free Press Summer Festival Houston, Texas
FVDED in the Park Surrey, Canada
Glasgow Summer Sessions Glasgow, UK
Governors Ball Music Festival New York
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium
HARD Summer Music Festival Los Angeles
Heartland Festival Kværndrup, Denmark
I Love Techno Europe Montpellier, France
Independent Days Festival Milan, Italy
Jamboree in the Hills Morristown, Ohio
Latitude Festival Suffolk, UK
Leeds Festival Leeds, UK
Lollapalooza Berlin Berlin
Lollapalooza Chicago Chicago, Illinois
Lollapalooza Paris Paris
Lovebox Festival London
Lowlands Festival Biddinghuizen, Netherlands
Main Square Festival Arras, France
Music Midtown Atlanta, Georgia
Nocturnal Wonderland San Bernardino, California
North Sea Jazz Festival Rotterdam, Netherlands
Ohana Festival Dana Point, California
One Love Music Festival Calgary, Canada
Paradiso Festival George, Washington
Parklife Manchester, UK
Popaganda Music Festival Stockholm, Sweden
Reading Festival Reading, UK
Rock am Ring Nürburgring, Germany
Rock im Park Nürnberg, Germany
Rock im Pott Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Rock Werchter Werchter, Belgium
Roots Picnic Philadelphia
Route 91 Harvest Las Vegas, Nevada
Sasquatch! Music Festival George, Washington
Sloss Music & Arts Festival Birmingham, Alabama
Summerburst Göteborg Gothenburg, Sweden
Summerburst Stockholm Stockholm, Sweden
The Falls Music & Arts Festival Lorne, Marion Bay, Byron Bay and Fremantle, Australia
The Isle of Wight Festival Newport, UK
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival New York
The Peach Music Festival Scranton, Pennsylvania
The Warehouse Project Manchester, UK
Trackside Music Festival Ontario, Canada
TRNSMT Festival Glasgow, UK
TW Classic Werchter, Belgium
V Festival Chelmsford and Staffordshire, UK
Voodoo Music + Arts Festival New Orleans, Louisiana
Watershed Music Festival George, Washington
Way Out West Gothenburg, Sweden
We Are Electric Weekender Eindhoven, Netherlands
Werchter Boutique Werchter, Belgium
Wilderness Festival Oxfordshire, UK
Wireless Festival Frankfurt, Germany
Wireless Festival London
Woo-Hah! Festival Tilburg, Netherlands

