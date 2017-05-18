NEXT DRAFT

Today’s best internet: the greatest witch hunt, Roger Ailes dies, and Antarctica’s disintegration

This Nov. 10, 2016 aerial photo released by NASA, shows a rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. According to NASA, IceBridge scientists measured the Larsen C fracture to be about 70 miles long, more than 300 feet wide and about a third of a mile deep.
Fragile ice. (John Sonntag/NASA via APJohn Sonntag/NASA via AP)
1. Well, isn’t that special

The Trump news deluge continues as the Justice Department named Former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel “to probe alleged Russian efforts to sway November’s presidential election in favor of Donald Trump and to investigate whether there was any collusion between Trump’s campaign team and Moscow.” Mueller is widely respected on both sides of the aisle. From Reuters: Bobby ‘Three Sticks’ Mueller to probe Russia-Trump imbroglio.

+ President Trump reacted to the move on Twitter, calling Mueller’s appointment part of “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” (Anything you tweet can and will be used against you…)

+ If you missed it yesterday, here’s my take on the so-called witch hunt: The Relentless Bias Against Donald Trump.

+ Vox: The new special counsel investigating Trump: who he is, what he can do, what comes next.

+ Meanwhile, the leaks and news blockbusters continue. From the NYT: Trump team knew Flynn was under investigation before he came to the White House. From McClatchy: Flynn stopped military plan Turkey opposed—after being paid as its agent. From Reuters: Trump campaign had at least 18 undisclosed contacts with Russians.

+ According to Politico: Sean Spicer “is no longer expected to do a daily, on-camera briefing after Trump’s foreign trip.” (We’re still awaiting an official response from Melissa McCarthy.)

