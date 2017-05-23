A Bangladesh-based tech company believes it has an answer: a smart bangle, made of water-resistant, highly durable plastic in order to withstand the rigor of rural life, developed by Grameen Intel Social Business Limited to improve maternal wellness and prenatal care,

Disguised as an ornate piece of jewelry to blend in with other bangles, the COEL (short for “carbon monoxide exposure limiter”) is a smart wristband with a built-in speaker that educates women by playing a set of 80 pre-recorded pregnancy-related messages over the course of the pregnancy. It plays two messages per week, giving women tips about when and what to eat, and providing reminders to visit the doctor.

The bangle comes with a built-in battery with a 10-month lifespan—enough to last through a complete pregnancy term. After, it can be recharged and reused. The product will first be sold in Bangladesh and India, and then launch in Nepal.

As its name suggests, the COEL bangle also has sensors to detect and alert pregnant women if they’re exposed to unhealthy levels of carbon monoxide, which can result from “daily activities like cooking which often involves burning wood, charcoal, or animal dung,” Grameen writes on its website. Carbon monoxide exposure during pregnancy has been linked to an increased risk for stillbirths and birth defects.

The bangle may offer immediate respite but it doesn’t help women compelled to work and cook in harmful conditions to earn money or feed their families every day. “If the product tells me the area I am in has high levels of carbon monoxide and that I should leave the kitchen, the food still needs to be cooked,” says Matthew Bunyi, with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, South Asia. “The more realistic and actionable information might be to make a small chimney or cook outdoors.”

In addition, says Bunyi, every pregnant woman is going to have different needs—something the bangle, with its prepared advice, won’t understand. “If I need to have more protein this month,” he says, “does the device tell me which items have protein and where I can get them?”

And even with the advice that the COEL bangle can offer, pregnant mothers simply may not have enough money to purchase better foods, pay for medical services, or take off work during pregnancy. “There could be problems of access; clinics or midwives are simply too far,” Bunyi says. “Other dynamics like distrust of government could also deter people from going to clinics.”