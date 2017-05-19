Do you have what it takes to be a Trump White House intern? Find out here

The Trump administration is now accepting applications for its first round of interns, who will start on Sept. 6 and work until Dec. 6. The full-time positions are open to college students, college graduates, or military veterans age 18 or over, as long as they are willing to work from 9am until 6pm Monday until Friday. The positions historically have been unpaid, despite pressure in recent years to provide a salary.

Intern assignments “could include: conducting research, managing incoming inquiries, attending meetings, writing memos, and staffing events,” the White House says. Students from either two-year or four-year colleges are welcome to apply, and candidates should show leadership, dedication to public service, and a commitment to the “mission of the Trump administration.”

Applicants are asked to supply basic personal information, list their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat accounts, and answer a series of questions that include:

Which Trump cabinet member do you most admire, and why?

For what do you hope to be remembered?

What do you view as the most significant achievement of the Trump Administration thus far?

The application also includes an essay question:

In no more than 400 words, please write a professional policy memorandum for a senior staffer giving a recommendation for a change to a specific policy that is already in place, to include an explanation of why the proposed change would be beneficial to the American people.

Applicants can propose they receive “outside funding” for their work, the application says, but the source and the amount of that payment must be approved. The White House intern program dates back decades, and has traditionally accepted hundreds of applicants per president for the summer, fall, and spring terms.

Applications for this fall must be completed before midnight on June 17.