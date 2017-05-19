NEXT DRAFT

Your guide to navigating the absurdity of graduation season

1. The next big thing

As activities like yoga and meditation gain popularity—partially as a reaction to our aggressive love affair with our connected devices—we’re constantly being reminded to live in the moment. But is that really what we’re designed to do? In the NYT Sunday Review, Martin E. P. Seligman and John Tierney explain that what separates us from other animals is that we contemplate the future. Ultimately, the next big thing is whatever’s next. “Our singular foresight created civilization and sustains society. It usually lifts our spirits, but it’s also the source of most depression and anxiety, whether we’re evaluating our own lives or worrying about the nation. Other animals have springtime rituals for educating the young, but only we subject them to ‘commencement’ speeches grandly informing them that today is the first day of the rest of their lives.” In other words, We Aren’t Built to Live in the Moment. Of course, the obvious problem is that if you look too far into the future, you see how your story ends. So let’s leave it at this: Have a good weekend.

