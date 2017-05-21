GOLD BUG

Photos: Donald Trump is all smiles in Saudi Arabia—his advisors, not so much

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump holds a sword and dances with traditional dancers during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace, Saturday in Riyadh. ((AP Photo/Evan Vucci))
US president Donald Trump is traveling with a full entourage on his first overseas trip, a whirlwind tour of five countries—starting in Saudi Arabia, to make “big [business] deals” with the gulf kingdom and deliver a speech about Islam.

Whatever challenges Trump faces on this trip, he’s got to be glad to get away from Washington, where more members of the White House have become embroiled in the Russia probe.

Smiley Donald

This might be the happiest we’ve seen Donald Trump since… ever. And why not? The US president is as far away as he can get from the many scandals dogging his administration in Washington DC, and he was treated like a prince from the moment he landed in Riyadh on Saturday: He had the undivided attention of the king, received some shiny gold jewelry, got to play with swords, and ended Saturday night with a special boys-only concert from US country singer Toby Keith.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, King Salman
Smiling alongside the Saudi king at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, on Saturday in Riyadh. (AP/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Be careful with that sword, Donald . (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Washington Post recorded footage of Trump arriving to this party via his favorite mode of transportation: a golf cart, driven by King Salman.

trump saudi GIF

This is so much better than Mar-a-Lago. Everybody, smile!

Donald Trump, Melania Trump
President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
Laughing with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday in Riyadh. (AP/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Shaking hands with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday. US secretary of state Rex Tillerson sips water in the background. (AP/Evan Vucci)

Smiley Melania

The first lady, too, appears to have an easier time smiling in Saudi Arabia than in the US. Looks like there won’t be as many “help me” memes of Melania coming out of this trip.

Melania Trump
Feeling appreciated. (AP/Evan Vucci)
First lady Melania Trump visits GE All women business process service center in Riyadh
(Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed)
First lady Melania Trump visits American International School in Riyadh
(REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

The unhappy campers

Steve Bannon, the White House chief strategist, and Gary Cohn, Trump’s chief economic advisor, didn’t appear to be having quite as much fun this weekend.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Steve Bannon, Gary Cohn
Can’t turn those frowns upside down? (AP/Evan Vucci)
Kushner, flanked by Bannon and Cohn, attends a signing ceremony between Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Trump at the Royal Court in Riyadh
(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Goofy Jared

The US president’s son-in-law always has one of two faces: Either a toothless smile or a hapless stare into the distance, with raised eyebrows conveying bemusement in every case. What am I doing here, again?

Tillerson speaks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan of the UAE during the Gulf Cooperation Council leaders summit in Riyadh
Watching Tillerson laugh with the crown prince on Sunday (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst).
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jared Kushner
Watching Trump receive his shiny jewelry (The Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal) (AP/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jared Kushner, Wilbur Ross, Gary Cohn
(AP/Evan Vucci)
H.R. McMaster, Rex Tillerson, Jared Kushner
(AP/Evan Vucci)
Kushner arrives to join Trump and the rest of the U.S. delegation to meet with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the Royal Court in Riyadh
<i>Am I missing something?</i> (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, looks on during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and leaders at the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Trump will use the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism Sunday, as he works to build relationships with Arab leaders. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
It’s okay, Jared.
