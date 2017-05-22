An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed at least 19 people

Updated: May 22, 9:04pm EST

An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has left at least 19 people dead and 50 injured, according to police. Details are still emerging.

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

According to the BBC, counter terrorism experts are treating the disaster as a possible terrorist incident.

“It was a huge explosion—you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out,” one concert-goer told Reuters.

Grande had just finished performing her last song at the massive Manchester Arena, and fans of the American pop star were beginning to exit the packed venue, when a blast erupted and chaos ensued.

“We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show,” the venue staff said in a statement. “The incident took place outside the venue in a public space.” Conflicting reports suggested the explosion took place inside the venue itself.

Officers from the Greater Manchester police force carried out a controlled explosion on a suspicious item in Cathedral gardens, near the arena, but have since confirmed that it was just abandoned clothing and not a threat.

You can hear the bang from the controlle explosion. We were told to stand against the wall but away from windows pic.twitter.com/3OUeCiiStT — Eleanor Barlow (@EleanorBarlow) May 23, 2017

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.