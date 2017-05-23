Taking his last stand against AI, humanity’s best Go player says the robots have already won

It’s not looking good for humanity.

Earlier today, AlphaGo, an artificial intelligence program developed by Google’s DeepMind team, defeated Ke Jie, the world’s reigning top-ranked player of the board game Go. The AI won by half a point, the smallest margin possible. Two more games are slated for May 25 and 27, as part of Google’s AI and Go summit being held in an eastern coastal town in China, Wuzhen.

Game went to a count. #AlphaGo won by just half a point, the closest margin possible. Ke Jie played a great game. — Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) May 23, 2017

Go has been one of the last games that hasn’t been conquered by machines yet, thanks to its notorious complexity. But AlphaGo has taken down a slew of top human players over the past year, and 19-year-old Ke stands as the last hope to fight against a complete machine takeover of the millennia-old board game.

But the odds for humans aren’t looking good, according to Ke Jie himself. On the eve of his first game against AlphaGo, Ke took to China’s Twitter-like Weibo to announce (link in Chinese) that the three games this week will be the last match he’ll play against robots.

“I believe the future belongs to AI,” he said.

But Ke added that won’t go down without a fight as he takes a last stand against robots. What makes him better than his AI opponent? The answer, he says, is passion.

Here’s the full text of his letter, titled “The Last Battle,” translated: