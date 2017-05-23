The first young victims of the Manchester bombing are named as tributes pour in

An outpouring of grief has gripped the British city of Manchester following the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that killed at least 22 and injured dozens of others. Many of the victims are feared to be teenagers or even younger children.
The attack set off pandemonium at the 21,000-seat Manchester Arena at about 10:30 p.m., just as hordes of concertgoers were starting to leave the stadium. North West England Ambulance Service Medical Director told SkyNews that 12 seriously injured children were taken to one hospital after the attack.
Here is a look at victims identified so far as among the confirmed fatalities:
Georgina Callander, 18
Runshaw College said in a post on Facebook that one of the victims, 18-year-old Georgina Callander, was a student at the sixth-form college in Leyland.
Callander, in her second year at Runshaw, was studying health and social care. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss,” the school said.
Callander had celebrated her birthday just seven weeks ago, according to a photograph she posted on Instagram that showed her delight in feeding a giraffe at the ZSL London Zoo.
“i had such a good birthday i got to feed these cuties and some sea lions!” she wrote, “i had such a good day with my friends and mum im super super happy 🎈🐥🎉”
A classmate who posted a tribute message on Instagram said that Callander had been looking forward to the Grande concert for some time.
“I watched you leave yesterday to go and see a concert that you had been looking forward to for ages, and now I don’t know what to do but cry,” she wrote.
Georgina what can I say…there are no words for how I am feeling! You were, and will always be my best friend! I watched you leave yesterday to go and see a concert that you had been looking forward to for ages, and now I don't know what to do but cry 💛 Everytime someone famous or someone you love tweets about you I just want to ring you and fangirl about it! You were the type of friend I wanted to grow old knowing! I promise you everything that I do from today onwards I do to make you proud! I know you'll always be with me no matter where I go! Never stop smiling love 💛 I'll always miss you xx
Callander tweeted at the American pop star on Monday: “SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW”.
Saffie Rose Roussos, 8
Another young victim, 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos was also killed in the attack, the Guardian reported. Roussos went to the concert with her mother and sister, both of whom are in the hospital.
The young girl was a student at Tarleton Community, a primary school near Preston, Lancashire.
Headteacher Chris Upton told the Guardian that Roussos was “loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.”
“The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking,” he said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.