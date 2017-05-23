The first young victims of the Manchester bombing are named as tributes pour in

An outpouring of grief has gripped the British city of Manchester following the terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert that killed at least 22 and injured dozens of others. Many of the victims are feared to be teenagers or even younger children.

The attack set off pandemonium at the 21,000-seat Manchester Arena at about 10:30 p.m., just as hordes of concertgoers were starting to leave the stadium. North West England Ambulance Service Medical Director told SkyNews that 12 seriously injured children were taken to one hospital after the attack.

Here is a look at victims identified so far as among the confirmed fatalities:

Georgina Callander, 18

Runshaw College said in a post on Facebook that one of the victims, 18-year-old Georgina Callander, was a student at the sixth-form college in Leyland.

Callander, in her second year at Runshaw, was studying health and social care. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss,” the school said.

Hi i had such a good birthday i got to feed these cuties and some sea lions ! I also want to thank my mum for the best shoes everrr my lord i love them so much 🥀🥀🥀 i had such a good day with my friends and mum im super super happy 🎈🐥🎉 thank u to everyone who has wished me happy birthday as well 💓 A post shared by georgina 🥀 (@georgina.bethany) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Callander had celebrated her birthday just seven weeks ago, according to a photograph she posted on Instagram that showed her delight in feeding a giraffe at the ZSL London Zoo.

“i had such a good birthday i got to feed these cuties and some sea lions!” she wrote, “i had such a good day with my friends and mum im super super happy 🎈🐥🎉”

A classmate who posted a tribute message on Instagram said that Callander had been looking forward to the Grande concert for some time.

“I watched you leave yesterday to go and see a concert that you had been looking forward to for ages, and now I don’t know what to do but cry,” she wrote.

Callander tweeted at the American pop star on Monday: “SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW”.

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8

Another young victim, 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos was also killed in the attack, the Guardian reported. Roussos went to the concert with her mother and sister, both of whom are in the hospital.

The young girl was a student at Tarleton Community, a primary school near Preston, Lancashire.

Sad news. Eight year old Saffie Rose Roussos, a pupil at Tarleton Primary, was killed in the #ManchesterBombing – school paying tribute. pic.twitter.com/j4a9wo9qK2 — BBC Lancashire (@BBCLancashire) May 23, 2017

Headteacher Chris Upton told the Guardian that Roussos was “loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.”

“The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.