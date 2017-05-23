How to watch all Roger Moore’s James Bond movies online

Roger Moore, the longest-serving James Bond ever, died today, his family announced. He was 89.

Known for his charm and wit, Moore played the famous secret agent in seven films across 12 years, from 1973 to 1985. Moore’s Bond films added some much-needed humor to the series, which grew more absurd and delightfully campy during his tenure (Moore remains the only Bond to go to outer space). The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) is often ranked as one of the franchise’s best.

Moore was 58 when he finally retired from the role. In 1991, he became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and in 2003, he was knighted for his humanitarian work by Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s how to watch all seven of Roger Moore’s James Bond films, from Live and Let Die (1973) to A View to a Kill (1985), along with brief plot descriptions excerpted from Rotten Tomatoes:

Live and Let Die (1973)

Plot: “Bond is dispatched to the States to stem the activities of Mr. Big (Yaphet Kotto), who plans to take over the Western Hemisphere by converting everyone into heroin addicts.”

Watch: Amazon Video | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

Plot: “…whisks our hero off to Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, and then the South China Sea in search of a solar energy weapon. His opponent is Scaramanga (Christopher Lee), who rules the roost on a well-fortified island.”

Watch: Amazon Video | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Plot: “The leading lady is sexy Russian secret agent Barbara Bach, who joins forces with Bond to foil yet another megalomaniacal villain, who plans to threaten New York City with nuclear weaponry.”

Watch: Amazon Video | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Moonraker (1979)

Plot: “This time Bond’s opponent is Sir Hugo Drax, whose plans to destroy the earth with an atomic-powered rocket force Bond to add space travel to his resume.”

Watch: Hulu (free with subscription) | Amazon Video | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Plot: “Roger Moore is back as Secret Agent 007, this time on the trail of shipwreck that holds an Automatic Targeting Attack Communicator (ATAC) for all of the British Naval submarine fleet. Along the way he teams up with the beautiful Melina, played by Carole Bouquet, a maiden out for revenge against a Cuban hitman who killed her father.”

Watch: Hulu (free with subscription) | Amazon Video | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

Octopussy (1983)

Plot: “Bond follows [traveling circus manager] Kamal to India where the superspy thwarts many an ingenious attack and encounters the antiheroine of the title (Maud Adams), an international smuggler who runs the circus as a cover for her illegal operations.”

Watch: Amazon Video | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play

A View to a Kill (1985)

Plot: “The story kicks into gear when arch-fiend Max Zorin (Christopher Walken), a mad, power-crazed industrialist, attempts to corner the market on computer chips by doing it the old-fashioned way—i.e. destroying Silicon Valley with a well-placed earthquake. Bond is sent out to stop him.”

Watch: Hulu (free with subscription) | Amazon Video | iTunes | YouTube | Google Play