Elon Musk was “misinformed”—India is ready and eager to welcome Tesla

It turns out Elon Musk was “misinformed” when he said his plans to launch his car company in India faced a major roadblock.

On May 22, the Tesla CEO took to Twitter to announce that his India plans had been dampened by the country’s “Make in India” push, which requires foreign companies to source at least 30% of their products locally. For Tesla vehicles, “the supply doesn’t yet exist in India to support that,” Musk wrote.

@TheAvinashSingh Maybe I'm misinformed, but I was told that 30% of parts must be locally sourced and the supply doesn't yet exist in India to support that. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2017

The Twitterverse flooded the government with requests to create an easier path for Tesla. One user told prime minister Narendra Modi to “reconsider local sourcing norms” because the environmentally-friendly cars would help achieve the country’s clean-energy goals.

“Are you listening? Change the policy or else millions of people in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and similar cities are at risk,” another user tweeted, referring to the hope that electric cars would help reduce emissions pollution across the country. Others argued that Tesla deserves the three-year waiver because of its “state-of-the-art” cars.

But after all that, it seems like Tesla won’t need any exemptions. Turns out, the local sourcing requirement doesn’t apply to the car maker at all.

Through the “Make In India” Twitter account, the commerce and industry ministry clarified that the only foreign retailers—not manufacturers—are required to source a portion of their components locally. As per the policy, “a foreign investor is permitted to sell in any manner: wholesale, retail including e-commerce,” the ministry noted.

.@elonmusk With respect to news reports on launch plans of Tesla in India being delayed, please note some key clarifications#MakeInIndia pic.twitter.com/9RFICGM9Kk — Make in India (@makeinindia) May 23, 2017

India had in fact invited Tesla to make the country its Asia manufacturing hub before. Even Musk himself has indicated that Tesla might establish a “gigafactory” there to manufacture lithium-ion batteries. A senior roads ministry official told the Economic Times that Tesla has made no official proposal to produce cars or batteries in the country yet.

If the availability of components indeed does not exist, as Musk claims, Tesla could bring in parts from abroad and assemble the car in India itself.

If the company expects to sell many Teslas in India, setting up operations there is probably a much better bet than importing its cars, since India levies a steep 125% duty on imported vehicles. When Tesla Model 3 bookings opened in India last March, the car’s India price had not been released but it will presumably be more than double the US retail price of $35,000 (Rs23.4 lakh). That’s well above local competitor Mahindra’s electric car offerings, which are priced between Rs5 lakh (around $7,705) to Rs10 lakh (around $15,410). And there are plenty of petrol-guzzling cars that come with price tags well under Rs5 lakh.

But even if the company finds takers, it has a rough road ahead: its plan to install a cross-country network of superchargers could be ravaged by the persistent power outages and blackouts that still plague the country. And if its trademark autopilot feature makes it onto Indian roads, the country’s notoriously reckless driving and rampant jaywalking will pose their own challenges.