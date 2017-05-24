This artist’s comics are the antidote to Instagram anxiety

In September of 2015, Mari Andrew was recovering from the loss of her father, a painful breakup, and some serious health issues. She was suffering, badly, when a line from Cheryl Strayed’s advice column leapt off the page: “This is how you get unstuck… You reach.”

And reach she did. Andrew took dance lessons, guitar lessons, and surf lessons. Finally, she ordered a cheap set of watercolor paints from Amazon and gave herself an assignment: make one drawing a day. Andrew was 28 years old, working in marketing in Washington, DC, and had never painted seriously before. But on Sept. 13, 2015, she took a photo of her first illustration and posted it on a private Instagram account for an audience of one.

Bouquets of sharpened pencils A post shared by Mari Andrew (@bymariandrew) on Sep 13, 2015 at 6:28pm PDT

And then, Andrew made another painting—and then another. She made art about being human. She drew comics about friendship, dating, and coffee. The daily picture became her favorite part of the day. She rented space in an artist studio and worked from 6am until it was time to for her day job; she rushed home from dates at 11:55pm to finish illustrations by her self-imposed midnight deadline.

A typical Instagram feed can feel like the official news service of a tightly controlled state where it is always the golden hour and everyone is #blessed. Indeed, a recently published UK survey declared Instagram the social media platform with the most negative impact on users’ mental health, particularly when it comes to anxiety and body image issues. Amid these idealized, stylized snapshots, Andrew’s drawings are square-shaped valentines to vulnerability and compassion.

29- Just asked my mom how exactly insurance works, often feel too young to be a real person A post shared by Mari Andrew (@bymariandrew) on Apr 24, 2016 at 4:41am PDT

A post shared by Mari Andrew (@bymariandrew) on Apr 21, 2016 at 3:47am PDT

A post shared by Mari Andrew (@bymariandrew) on Oct 23, 2016 at 4:08am PDT

A month into the project, Andrew changed her Instagram privacy settings so that friends could see the drawings too. Soon people who weren’t friends or blood relatives started to follow her. By the one-year anniversary of her first post, 120,000 people were following her account. Today, she has more than 473,000 fans.

It's Mother's Day in the U.S. and I know these holidays can be so painful on some level for many (most?!) people. Wishing you joy and/or comfort today, whatever your story may be 🌸🌹🌺 A post shared by Mari Andrew (@bymariandrew) on May 14, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

For her part, Andrew says the social media platform has always been a source of happiness, not anxiety. “It feels very cozy to me,” she said. “I’ve heard other people say this too, and I’m not sure why, because there’s nothing super cozy about 450K followers. It just feels much more pleasant and protected than Twitter or Facebook, which seem much more out there and public.”

Last year Andrew left her day job to work full-time as an illustrator. Her first book of illustrated essays comes out next year, in 2018. Despite her relative fame, Andrew still uses the same paints she bought on Amazon and a $3 set of brushes from a drugstore near her office. Her drawings are a daily reminder that all it takes to become an artist is to start making art.

Just got @adamjk's new journal and love it soooo much. Follow him for vulnerability/bravery/beauty/all the best stuff. A post shared by Mari Andrew (@bymariandrew) on Oct 30, 2016 at 4:43am PDT