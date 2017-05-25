Trump’s handshake trick doesn’t seem to work on other people’s turf

While in the United States, president Donald Trump notoriously shakes people’s hands to the point where he’s almost twisting their arms out of the sockets, often leading to comically awkward scenes during photo-ops with heads of states or politicians. But once on foreign soil, Trump has lost his own game twice in a week, during his first overseas trip as president.

The newly elected French president, Emmanuel Macron, seems to have done his homework about strongman Trump’s handshake diplomacy. As the two met for the first time today in Brussels, Macron grabbed on Trump’s hand as hard as Trump himself would, and wouldn’t let go before Trump did.

The resulting images show Trump attempting twice to free himself from Macron’s death grab, his body leaning carefully away from the French president. His neck appeared stiff and his lips pressed to a thin line.

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

(Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

A Reuters reporter notes:

Each man gripped each other’s right hand so firmly that their knuckles turned white and their jaws seemed to clench. Images from the photo session at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Brussels showed Trump finally giving up, his fingers loosened while Macron is still holding on tightly.

(Reuters)

And just a few days earlier (May 22) in during the Muslim Leaders Summer in Riyadh, the president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, yanked Trump’s hand so hard that the US president got pulled away from where he was standing—exactly the same way Trump shook hands with US Supreme Court judge Neil Gorsuch.