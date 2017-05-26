FEAR NOT

What’s actually scary about Westworld, according to an AI expert

Written by
Obsession
Machines with Brains

What's scary about Westworld

Quartz video
Share this video
https://qz.com/991870
Written by
Obsession
Machines with Brains

In this video interview with Quartz, AI expert Kai-Fu Lee talked about some of the issues raised by last year’s hit HBO TV show Westworld, which was about a futuristic theme park hosted by robots, where human visitors pay to live out their fantasies. Lee is a famous venture capitalist in China and a former Microsoft and Google executive. He has an undergrad degree in computer science from Columbia and PhD from Carnegie Mellon University, where he did pioneering work on machine learning and speech recognition.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search