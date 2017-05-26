What’s actually scary about Westworld, according to an AI expert

In this video interview with Quartz, AI expert Kai-Fu Lee talked about some of the issues raised by last year’s hit HBO TV show Westworld, which was about a futuristic theme park hosted by robots, where human visitors pay to live out their fantasies. Lee is a famous venture capitalist in China and a former Microsoft and Google executive. He has an undergrad degree in computer science from Columbia and PhD from Carnegie Mellon University, where he did pioneering work on machine learning and speech recognition.