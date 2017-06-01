An expert says AI will create two global superpowers in 50 years

In this video interview with Quartz, AI expert Kai-Fu Lee shares his concern that AI might make global inequality worse over the next 50 years. He stresses the need for nations to coordinate their responses, if the worst effects are to be avoided. He also predicts that technological change will create a world dominated by two superpowers: China and US. Other countries will align with one or other of the powers, and essentially be subsidized by them.

Lee is a famous venture capitalist in China and a former Microsoft and Google executive. He has an undergrad degree in computer science from Columbia and a PhD from Carnegie Mellon University. Lee is also the founder of Sinovasion Ventures, a venture capital firm that actively invests in startups from China and the US.