Paris’s liberal mayor accused a black feminist festival of being racist against whites

It isn’t often that liberal and far-right leaders end up on the same side of a racial spat. But that’s what happened when a black feminist festival in France drew ire from both the mayor of Paris and the extreme right.

The Nyansapo Festival, which is set to take place in July in Paris, reserved a large section of the venue to black women. Another section was reserved for black people of any gender, while another was open to all, regardless of race or gender.

On 28 May, Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist Party, had initially called for the festival to be banned. She took to Twitter to condemn the festival, claiming that it was “forbidden to white people”, and threatened to turn to the authorities.

Je condamne avec fermeté l'organisation à #Paris de cet événement "interdit aux blancs". https://t.co/DKJmdPry5v — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) May 28, 2017

French organizations that oppose racism and anti-Semitism (and are typically liberal) joined in on the condemnation. SOS Racisme described the event (link in French) as “a mistake, even an abomination, because it wallows in ethnic separation, whereas anti-racism is a movement which seeks to go beyond race.” The International League against Racism and anti-Semitism tweeted that “Rosa Parks would be turning in her grave.”

Festival "interdits aux blancs": #RosaParks doit se retourner dans sa tombe. Le combat antiraciste devenu l'alibi d'un repli identitaire. pic.twitter.com/XXgvyQHOTh — LICRA (@_LICRA_) May 26, 2017

In a statement (link in French), the organizers of the festival insisted they had been “the target of a campaign of disinformation and fake news orchestrated by the extreme right.” One of the most vocal critics was the Front National (FN). The far right party called on Hidalgo to “explain herself immediately” on how an event “highlighting an openly radicalized and anti-Republican conception of society” was allowed to go ahead in a public space.

While events centered on shared identity are common in the UK and the US, they tend to be viewed as problematic in France, where national identity is a major source of pride and controversy. The FN rallied against what the French call communautarisme, a derogatory term to describe communities that withdraw from mainstream society. For their part, the organizers said they were “saddened to see some anti-racist associations let themselves be manipulated”, and emphasized the importance of black women having the space to feel safe and comfortable to talk about racism and sexism. They argued a women-only festival that didn’t address race wouldn’t have sparked so much controversy.

Within a few days, Hidalgo had peddled (paywall) on her critics. She tweeted that the event would be allowed to go on, because she had reached a compromise with the organizers to hold the black and black-women-only events in a private setting, while keeping the events in public venues open to all. According to the organizers, nothing has changed. That’s what they’d planned on all along.