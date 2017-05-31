EASTERN PROMISE

Africa’s economic growth in 2016 was driven by East Africa

Written by
Quartz africa
This image is released on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, as it is announced that the city of Addis Ababa is a winner of the C40 Awards 2016 for its efforts to tackle climate change, in the Transportation Category. The Addis Ababa Light Rail Transit (LRT), the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, is changing the face of public transport in a city where almost 60% of the population walks to their destination. The LRT transports 60,000 passengers per hour and is helping to cut the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. An Addis Ababa Light Rail Tram passes through Ethiopia’s largest business district Merakto on Friday Nov. 11, 2016. For full release on the awards and their recipients go to: http://www.apcontentservices.com/multimedia-newsroom/c40-awards-the-11-best-cities-for-addressing-climate-change
Countries like Ethiopia are leading the charge. (Mulugeta Ayene/AP Images for C40))
Written by
Quartz africa

Africa is still rising—mainly thanks to East Africa.

While the continent’s major economies were hit by the fall in commodity prices in 2016, Africa retained its position as the second-fastest growing continent globally recording an average of 2.2% GDP growth, behind only South Asia, according to the African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Much of Africa’s growth in 2016, AfDB says, was driven by East Africa where several countries recorded “strong performances.” Overall, of the continent’s sub-regions, East Africa posted the highest growth rate with 5.3%, led by Ethiopia.

Elsewhere, despite “political uncertainties”, North Africa recorded the second best average growth rate, with Egypt and Algeria being the brightest spots. Southern Africa, bogged down by the struggles of South Africa and Angola, saw its average growth rate estimated at just above 1% while Central Africa’s average growth rate slipped below the 1% mark.

The worst average growth rate on the continent was seen in West Africa where strong performances by Ivory Coast and Senegal were negated by Nigeria’s struggles. Currently mired in a recession, Nigeria suffered a full year of negative growth in 2016.

Despite their struggles, between them, Nigeria and South Africa still account for nearly half of the continent’s GDP, with 29% and 19% respectively according to AfDB. In general, AfDB remains bullish on growth across the continent estimating that economies will see 3.4% growth in 2017 and 4.3% in 2018. This growth, AfDB says, will be largely driven by “growing domestic demand and good performing countries.”

Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief — the most important and interesting news from across the continent, in your inbox.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search