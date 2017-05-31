Mary Meeker’s 2017 internet trends report: All the slides, plus highlights

Mary Meeker of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers has released her highly anticipated, annual presentation on internet trends at this year’s Code conference. Here are her slides:
Some highlights from the presentation:
- Smartphone shipments have continued to slow, with only 3%year-over-year growth from 2015 to 2016.
- Global internet use continues to grow at 10% year over year, with 3.4 billion people on the internet as of 2016.
- Internet advertising spending is expected to surpass TV spending in 2017.
- Combined, Google and Facebook accounted for 85% of the total internet ad revenue growth between 2015 and 2016.
- Images and voice are replacing typed words in advertising.
- Google’s voice recognition has hit a word accuracy rate of 95%.
- There are now 2.6 billion gamers, up from 100 million in 1995.