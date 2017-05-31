Charting how the toll in Kabul compares to attacks in the West

The suicide truck bombing in Kabul that killed at least 80 people and wounded hundreds more Wednesday (May 31) was one of the deadliest attacks in recent years in the Afghan capital. The carnage close to Zanbaq Square, a bustling area near the presidential palace and diplomats’ quarters, was devastating enough to draw widespread attention in western media, whose latest focus had been the Manchester concert attack in England.

The Kabul blast came as the US considers adding troops to Afghanistan to bolster a government increasingly unable to protect its citizens. (Western forces greatly reduced their numbers at the end of 2014.)

Here’s a look at how the toll in Kabul compares to recent attacks in Europe and the US: