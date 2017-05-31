US president Donald Trump will announce shortly whether the country will stay in the landmark Paris climate agreement, but in the meantime his pending decision has suddenly become another reality show moment.

After numerous news reports Wednesday morning reported he had decided to exit the deal—lead by Axios and Reuters—environmental groups and executives leapt into action, quickly voicing their opposition through social media, television advertisement, and direct phone calls. “I’m hearing from a lot of people,” Trump told journalists in the Oval Office on Wednesday in response to questions about the agreement. They were urging him “both ways,” he said, promising a decision “soon.”

In Trump’s presidency, it can seem like almost everything is up for negotiation, from long-held campaign trial promises to participation in global agreements to cut carbon emissions. Case in point, in April Trump pledged to “terminate” the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement, only to be talked out of it (paywall) by Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and a group of his own economic advisors.

Could an influential advisor, business giant, or global leader convince Trump that America should remain committed to Paris, too?

The White House has offered no on-the-record guidance on the president’s schedule over the next few days, and even the background guidance is unspecific, so its hard to know who he’ll be speaking to or even where he will be physically.

But already, public and behind-the-scenes appeals are going on. He ate lunch today with secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who as Exxon CEO endorsed the Paris agreement, and who could be responsible for painful negotiations with the UN if the US were to officially pull out of it. Trump’s daughter Ivanka was tasked with heading the review of US involvement in the climate agreement.

Tim Cook, the Apple CEO, called Trump on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, urging him to stay in the agreement, and a new television advertisement released today cites JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon and other CEOs encouraging Trump to stay in.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has threatened to quit Trump’s business advisory council if the US leaves the accord:

Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017

Meanwhile, a piece published on Fox News, Trump’s favorite news source, cheered the exit today, calling Trump “brave.”

Other business council members have remained mum so far, and have a mixed track record on the issue. Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi has said combating climate change is “absolutely critical” to the world’s future, and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman funds scholarships to fight it, but former GE head Jack Welch believes former president Barack Obama’s focus on combating climate change was “radical behavior” and holding back the US economy.

Another tech titan who supports Trump, Peter Thiel, has expressed skepticism about the need to severely restrict carbon emissions, the major action of the Paris agreement.

It is hard to know who, if any, of these advisors Trump might be listening to this week—or even if he hasn’t made up his mind already. But the nation’s attention is focused on the White House, and that’s just the way he seems to like it.