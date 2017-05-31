NEXT DRAFT

Kabul bomb attack, Mexico’s struggle with America’s heroin habit, and other stories you might have missed

Afghan women mourn outside a hospital after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan
1. Paris is Burning

On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted, “I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days.” Meanwhile, several publications are reporting that the decision has been made and that the American president has decided to withdraw his country from the climate agreement. It seems unlikely that he’s still deliberating. Is this intended to be a gameshow-like build-up to a big reveal? Is Trump trying to out-negotiate Mother Nature? Either way, the suspense is killing us. Literally.

+ “Mr. Trump appears to have decided that a continued United States presence in the accord would harm the economy; hinder job creation in regions like Appalachia and the West, where his most ardent supporters live; and undermine his ‘America First’ message.” NYT: Trump Expected to Pull U.S. From Paris Climate Accord.

+ The Atlantic: Leaving the Paris agreement would be indefensible. (Even deliberating this long cedes America’s leadership role on the subject.)

+ BBC: What is in the Paris agreement?

+ Bloomberg: NASA Wants to Fly Into the Sun. (This project might seem a little redundant at this point.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

