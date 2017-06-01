Police are trying an unnerving new way to solve missing-children cases on Twitter

In the 1980s, Americans would pour milk for their cereal out of cartons that featured the faces of missing children, part of a broad campaign to promote awareness of “child snatching.” One of those faces was Marjorie “Christy” Luna, an 8-year-old Florida girl who went missing in 1984, after she left her home to get food for her cats.

Milk cartons and other product packaging featuring the faces of missing children fell out of favor after two pediatricians feared the images scared children too much. Three decades later, police are experimenting with a modern version of a milk carton—Twitter—in a campaign to solve the mystery of what happened to Christy Luna.

On May 26, around the 33rd anniversary of her disappearance, the voice of the little girl, started haunting the Twitter account of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The tweets detail the hours that led up to the moment she was last seen alive, and imagines her cries for help and her thoughts in the aftermath. The result is a somewhat creepy and unquestionably chilling portrayal of a true-crime story — a genre that has recently seen a revival and a redemption.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the idea came from Anthony Rodriguez, the social-media manager at the sheriff’s office, who was inspired by a similar campaign in Canada in October that had led to new leads and tips. The Post also reported that the main suspect in Luna’s case died in 2012.

During a press conference Thursday (June 1), Rodriguez said Luna’s mother, Jennie Johnson, helped with creating Luna’s voice, and that the campaign’s aim was to “stir up emotions” in order to get the message out. The agency is planning to use similar social-media initiatives for cold cases in the future.

The detective who has been working the case on-and-off since 1984 said he had received “new information” about a possible abduction, involving someone who resembled one of the former “persons of interest” in the case.

Here is the saga of Christy Luna, as “she” describes it on Twitter:

Hi, my name is Marjorie "Christy" Luna. I disappeared 33 years ago, at the age of 8. I was never found and this is my story… #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/xAfBV9mqpI — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

I’ll be sharing what happened to me at the exact time it happened, 33 yrs ago, with the hope of bringing justice to my family #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

Let me take you back to 1984, the time when I was a happy child, living in Greenacres with mommy, my sister Allie, Mama Kitty & her babies 🐱 pic.twitter.com/5c0Y8Zs6V0 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

Who would have thought that tomorrow would be the day I disappeared and was probably brutally beaten, raped, sold or murdered? #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

It was a day like today and as usual, Allie and I were trying to figure what to do… Take us to @Disney World mommy, please! 🙏🏼 #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

Yay! Mommy says we're gonna go on a road trip, I think we ARE going to Disney World!!! Everyone is packing! Can’t wait! #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

Give me a D-I-S-N-E-Y! Goo mommy! I love my pom poms, can’t wait to grow up and be a @MiamiDolphins cheerleader #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/2AVnmYAxbF — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

Oranges, ✔️bananas ✔️apples ✔️sandwiches ✔️mommy says no candy! Allie, don’t forget the blanky & pillows, all packed, ready to go! — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 26, 2017

Mommy is driving… I love it when Allie plays with my hair. Yawn! I’m soo sleepy! Hope the kitties back home are okay 😴#Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

🎵"Her brother was on the sofa, eatin' chocolate pie…Her moma was in the kitchen cuttin' chicken to fry… Just a swingin'," 🎵Love this song! pic.twitter.com/o9jlx8tYqz — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Mommy keeps messin with me, saying: “Look out the window, Christy; you see the Disney Castle?” But it’s not there! Ugh, going back to sleep😴 pic.twitter.com/lptn2csm9K — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Tomorrow will be a much better day! I just know it… Good night #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

It's been a long day but to sum it all up, here is what happened to me 33 years ago today. #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/MwqUho9Tg7 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Guess what!!!??? We didn't make it to Disney! 😩Mommy says we don't have money 😔We came to Dubois Beach instead. #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/N5jWMygxNn — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Omg, omg, omg! These people are chasing me for taking their beach chair; I didn't think it was anyone's chair. Oops! LOL 😂🏃😂 #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/oF5qWwDKrP — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

She loves me, she loves me not, she loves me, she loves me not. . . Picking flowers with Allie 🌸Mommy says it's almost time to go home pic.twitter.com/lmuFb7VPUU — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Hi kitties, finally home. Did you miss me? Gosh, Allie, you can’t just bring your pillow & blankie and lay on the floor. Ugh help us unload! — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Eating and watching Yellow Submarine, the Beatles movie, so many colors! Everyone’s asleep; it's just me and Mama Kitty🐱#Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/OdA1weVerd — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Oh no! Mamma Kitty is hungry. I know, I'll buy her a can of food. Let's see how much 💰I find in mommy's car. #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/GIsQtrrhYU — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Love going to Belk’s store, it’s only 6 houses down and everyone knows me. They have my favorite arcade game #PACMAN! #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/lSuLmatvq4 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

I found some coins and a few bottles to exchange, on my way to the Belk's store I go. #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/eEt7GLQSJC — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Wait, something doesn’t feel right… Someone keeps looking at me… Something is wrong; my heart is pounding . . . #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

STOP!!! NOOO, DON’T DO THAT! — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Why are you taking me? Why are you doing this? Nothing will ever be the same after this… #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

This is what I remembered happen in 1984. Some say Belk's store is the last place I was seen. Others say they saw me at the park… pic.twitter.com/rO4bIFBOx8 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Allie wakes up looking for me. . . Tell mom, Allie! Tell her a bad man got me! #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

OMG! Mommy is starting to worry! It's not like me to be out for so long. She is driving around looking for me, please find me! #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

I always try to be careful! Just a week ago, someone asked me for directions and I screamed and ran home… #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

Mommy & Allie went to my friend’s house and the neighbors. Mommy is holding my picture, asking them if they’ve seen me. It's about to rain.. pic.twitter.com/QLd40kIydy — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

No, mom! I’m not playing hide-and-seek in the house or outside, behind cars, like I do sometimes. Pinky promise! 🤙🏼Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 27, 2017

"911, what's your emergency?" – Mommy is calling the cops. Yes, ask for help. Have them look for me, mommy. I'm so scared! #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

– It's raining… It rained for 10 days straight… 😪☔️Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/KXG5UmmP3H — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

Wow, that means so much. To think I was you're same age at the time and you were there trying to find me. Thank you. #Justice4Luna https://t.co/UoZit4iUtZ — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

Everyone is looking for me…at home, at the neighbors, in sewers, ditches, even in the trunk of cars…#Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/MJ3rPAXFnp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

I hope so too Darlene, I'm so scared! https://t.co/gG9m6wOVkc — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

I feel so bad for mommy, she hasn’t slept and this rain won’t stop. Let's pretend it’s a nightmare, one we can wake up from #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

Allie is getting together with The Church where we do Sunday school. They are passing out papers with my picture on them. Thank you pic.twitter.com/iT5v18uTnh — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

Mommy is on the news, now they'll be able to find me, right!? Everyone is so worried. Breaks my heart to see this 😔#Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/5UKF498WT0 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

Police everywhere. Det. Springer has been looking for me for almost 33 years. They’re saying to call him with any information (561)-688-4013 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

Somebody must have seen something, why isn't anybody speaking up?! Detective Springer says all he needs is a name.#Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

My 60 lb. body was never found. Even after 33yrs, my mommy is still looking for me. Please help mommy and Allie find me#Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/PIpVf64ZR5 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

No one knows what happened to me, or at least no one has said anything for 33 years, but it's never too late to speak up. #Justice4Luna — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

My mommy still lives in the same house I went missing in 1984 hoping I will return one day . . . #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/oW53ORrv1t — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

This is what I would look like today, at the age of 41. Artists from @MissingKids drew this in hopes you would recognize me. #Justice4Luna pic.twitter.com/SwItJD1KzV — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 28, 2017

