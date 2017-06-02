For luxury brands, selling clothes is basically a marketing expense

A runway show full of dramatic gowns or sharp suits from Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and their ilk is always a major production—sometimes one of epic proportions. But it’s an open secret in fashion that the big luxury houses are no longer truly in the clothes business.

Their big moneymakers these days are fragrances, handbags, shoes, and accessories. Indeed, new research suggests, for the Pradas and Louis Vuittons of the world, too much dependence on clothes can actually be a liability.

In the modern luxury market, the report by Exane BNP Paribas and the fashion consultancy VR Fashion Luxury Expertise says, clothing may be a “brand-defining core category”—but it is “hardly profitable.” This category, known as ready-to-wear (RTW), refers to the clothes you buy off the rack at stores and online, and the report’s authors note that most brands lose money on it.

That’s right: For many fashion brands, fashion is a loss leader. And it’s one that offers less and less benefit proportional to its cost to produce, the report suggests, especially as shoppers can easily find variations of the same trendy styles across the price spectrum, including knockoffs at cheap fast-fashion chains.

“We consider high exposure to RTW as a structural weakness,” the report states, noting that clothing doesn’t have the same “recognition factor” as accessories, such as the new “it” bag or shoe of the moment. Insofar as customers are buying these brands as a way to communicate status, clothes are simply less effective—which also makes their high prices hard for consumers to justify.

For the brands themselves, producing clothes is costly, as is staging runway shows. Meanwhile, it’s getting harder to convince consumers to pay full price, and displaying a collection properly in a physical store requires a lot of space, at a time when brick-and-mortar retail is in flux. As a result, sales of clothes are low and operating margins vanishingly thin.

The CEO of Vetements, Guram Gvasalia, made this point recently when explaining why the popular French label nixed its Paris Fashion Week runway show.

“Today shows have nothing to do with clothes anymore,” he told WWD (paywall). “Most of the looks are not even produced and therefore never get to the shop floor. Shows are there merely to sell a dream that at the end of the day will sell a perfume or a wallet in a duty-free store.”