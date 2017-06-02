MADARAKA EXPRESS

Kenya’s $3.2 billion Nairobi-Mombasa rail line opens with help from China

Written by
Obsession
China in Africa
Quartz africa
Passengers who arrived in train launched to operate on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and financed by Chinese government are seen outside the Nairobi Terminus in the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi.
All aboard. (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)
Written by
Obsession
China in Africa
Quartz africa

More than a 100 years ago, the British opened the “Lunatic Express,” a 600-mile railway running through Uganda and Kenya, to cement its colonial claims over rival European powers in East Africa. Today, Kenya has replaced that decrepit rail line with a new one, this time built by a new foreign power in the region.

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), built and funded by the Chinese, officially opened to the public on Madaraka Day, the anniversary of Kenya gaining the right of self-rule. In a ceremony attended by Kenyan and Chinese officials, a Kenyan orchestra performed Chinese patriotic songs underneath the gaze of a bronze statue of Zheng He, a Chinese admiral who led expeditions to Africa in the 15th century.

A new Kenya Railways locomotive which will be used to transport cargo freight using the new Mombasa to Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that had been constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and was financed by Chinese government, is parked during an official flag off ceremony of the new cargo train by President Uhuru Kenyatta (not pictured) at port reitz in Mombasa, Kenya, 30 May 2017. The newly constructed SGR is expected to enhance business between the two cities by providing fast and affordable means of transportation.
A locomotive for the Standard Gauge Railway parked during the official launch of the line. (EPA/Daniel Irungu)

“Today, 122 years later and despite again a lot of criticism, we do not celebrate the Lunatic Express but the Madaraka Express that will begin to reshape the story of Kenya for the next 100 years,” Kenyatta said. “I want to thank our partner and true friend, China, for the support that has enabled the construction and completion of the project after only two and a half years.”

The ambitions of the SGR are similarly ambitious. The $3.2 billion rail line, the first leg of which connects Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and the port city of Mombasa, is the country’s largest infrastructure project since independence. Eventually it will extend to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Ethiopia, placing Kenya at the center of an East African rail network.

Kenyans wait to board a train at the Mombasa Terminus in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Passengers wait to board the Standard Gauge Railway, Kenya’s largest infrastructure project since independence. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

Still, the 470-kilometer (290 miles) rail line has come under criticism for its cost and burden on the country’s public finances—80% of it was funded through concessional loans from China, which already holds over half of Kenya’s external foreign debt. Environmentalists have protested the line’s interruption of Nairobi National Park. Some Kenyans have complained about lack of jobs it created for locals.

The project signals yet more Chinese engagement in Kenya, which is part of China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative, to build land and sea transport links across the world. For the first five years, China Communications Construction Company will manage the railway’s operations while training local engineers and staff.

Kenyatta, one of two African leaders who attended an official summit on the initiative in Beijing this month, has gotten another $3.6 billion in funds to extend the line by 250 kilometers (155 miles), between Naivasha in central Kenya and Kisumu in the west.

Kenya Railways attendants prepare to receive a train launched to operate on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and financed by Chinese government at the Nairobi Terminus in the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi May 31, 2017.
Kenya Railway attendants prepare to receive a train operating on the Standard Gauge Railway in Nairobi. (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)
A train attendant walks inside one of the new coaches of the Standard Gauge Railway in Mombasa.
A train attendant walks inside one of the new coaches of the Standard Gauge Railway in Mombasa. (Reuters/Stringer)
Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, with his deputy president William Ruto, addresses a passenger train on the Standard Gauge Railway.
Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, with his deputy president William Ruto, addresses a passenger train on the Standard Gauge Railway. (EPA/Daniel Irungi)
The Standard Gauge Railway is Kenya's largest infrastructure since independence.
The cargo terminal of the Standard Gauge Railway at the Nairobi Terminus on the outskirts of Kenya’s capital Nairobi. (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)
Kenya Standard Gauge Railway opens in Mombasa
Mtito Andei passenger station, part of the new Mombasa to Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). (EPA/Daniel Irungu)

Sign up for the Quartz Africa Weekly Brief — the most important and interesting news from across the continent, in your inbox.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search