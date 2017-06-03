There is another star in the NBA Finals who has LeBron James beat

The 2017 NBA Finals is the seventh consecutive championship series in which LeBron James has appeared. It’s a herculean feat that hasn’t been accomplished in over 50 years.

But James has nothing on Danny Crawford. Crawford, one of the NBA’s all-time greatest referees, made his 23rd straight NBA Finals appearance in 2017’s game one, as the Golden State Warriors drubbed James’ Cleveland Cavaliers. Quartz crunched the data: It’s the longest streak on basketball’s biggest stage by a referee since 1975.

It’s not a matter of luck. Just as NBA teams are eliminated from the playoffs based on performance, so too are officials. After each round, the NBA reviews video to assess the accuracy of referees’s calls, and only the top performers move on. “The Finals is the pinnacle for our officials, just as it is for our teams, coaches and players,” said Byron Spruell, NBA President, League Operations, in a league statement. “Earning this opportunity is a testament to each official’s work ethic and unwavering commitment to their profession.”

Every one of the NBA’s 64 full-time referees has earned a rarefied designation. There are hundreds of thousands of referees across the world, and very few could make it through the NBA’s officiating wringer.

The NBA identifies potential refs through national tryouts and by scouting lower levels of officiating, like high school and international leagues. Once a candidate is selected, they go through a long process of training, attempting to climb the ladder from the NBA’s developmental leagues to primetime. Most never make it to the NBA.