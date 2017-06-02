US president Donald Trump announced on June 1 that he will withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement. The US now joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries opposing the accord. Trump’s decision upset many, including some of his supporters in the fossil-fuel industry.
Here’s how the world reacted:
Business leaders were sad
The CEOs of SpaceX and Disney announced they’ll quit the president’s council in protest of the decision. They join the CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick, who departed in February.
Others came out to voice their concerns.
World leaders were disappointed
US Democrats felt betrayed
US Republicans felt vindicated
News organizations were scornful
Newspapers and magazines didn’t hold back.
The internet just had to laugh
Some found it easier to deal with the news with jokes.