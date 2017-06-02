OH COVFEFE!

“Eventually we’ll all be coastal elites”: The world’s best reactions to Trump quitting the Paris agreement

Written by
Obsession
"America First"
Written by
Obsession
"America First"

US president Donald Trump announced on June 1 that he will withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement. The US now joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries opposing the accord. Trump’s decision upset many, including some of his supporters in the fossil-fuel industry.

Here’s how the world reacted:

Business leaders were sad

The CEOs of SpaceX and Disney announced they’ll quit the president’s council in protest of the decision. They join the CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick, who departed in February.

Others came out to voice their concerns.

World leaders were disappointed

US Democrats felt betrayed

US Republicans felt vindicated

News organizations were scornful

Newspapers and magazines didn’t hold back.

The internet just had to laugh

Some found it easier to deal with the news with jokes.

