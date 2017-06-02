US president Donald Trump announced on June 1 that he will withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement. The US now joins Syria and Nicaragua as the only countries opposing the accord. Trump’s decision upset many, including some of his supporters in the fossil-fuel industry.

Here’s how the world reacted:

Business leaders were sad

The CEOs of SpaceX and Disney announced they’ll quit the president’s council in protest of the decision. They join the CEO of Uber Travis Kalanick, who departed in February.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017

Others came out to voice their concerns.

Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017

Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2017

Disappointed with today’s decision. Google will keep working hard for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 1, 2017

World leaders were disappointed

Chancellor Merkel disappointed w/ Pres. Trump's decision. Now more than ever we will work for global climate policies that save our planet. — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 1, 2017

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

US Democrats felt betrayed

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

My thoughts on today's big mistake by President Trump to put America last – and the big fight he's started. Lets go. https://t.co/YmgI8FBwhg — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) June 1, 2017

Here's what @BarackObama and other global leaders had to say about Trump’s exit from Paris climate change pact https://t.co/xRPZWriYyz pic.twitter.com/qn1ugYrNdR — POLITICO (@politico) June 2, 2017

US Republicans felt vindicated

Every foreign leader attacking Pres Trump over leaving Paris Accord -further proof the deal was one sided and better for foreigners than US — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 1, 2017

The #ParisAgreement would have driven up the cost of energy, hitting middle-class & low-income Americans the hardest. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 2, 2017

News organizations were scornful

Newspapers and magazines didn’t hold back.

From our friends in the German press pic.twitter.com/QMDi6dDEBJ — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 1, 2017

Here’s Friday’s front page…

TRUMP TO WORLD: DROP DEADhttps://t.co/ABouABfDip pic.twitter.com/34twNIQg2J — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 1, 2017

The internet just had to laugh

Some found it easier to deal with the news with jokes.

"Why did Trump throw his peas on the ground? To comment, we have noted international relations scholar …" — David Roberts (@drvox) June 1, 2017

Eventually we'll all be coastal elites — mo knee ka (@booksijustread) June 1, 2017

Is it possible Trump doesn't realize that Earth is where America is? — Brooke Jarvis (@brookejarvis) June 1, 2017

US science lies down on sofa in front of Macron: "Fund me like one of your French scientists." — Ed Yong (@edyong209) June 1, 2017