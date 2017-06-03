London police have warned people to run to safety after three incidents in the city

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

London police have advised people to take cover in a safe place after reports of three incidents at London Bridge, the nearby Borough Market, and Vauxhall.

Late on the evening of June 3, a white van swerved off the road on the bridge and hit several pedestrians. BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was at the scene, said that the van was “probably traveling at about 50 miles [80 km] an hour” when it hit five to six people, some in front of and some behind her. Another eyewitness, Mark Roberts, told CNN that one person was hit “about 20 feet in the air.” Jones also said that she saw a man being arrested shortly afterward. The BBC reports that more than one person has died.

Shortly afterward, there were reports of multiple stab wounds in Borough Market, which is just next to the bridge. Police are also responding to an unspecified incident in Vauxhall, about three miles away along the south bank of the River Thames. There’s no indication so far that the incidents are terrorism-related, or what if any relation there is between the three of them. Police are searching for three suspects, the BBC says.

Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The London Bridge incident, which comes a few days ahead the general election on June 8, is unavoidably reminiscent of the attack in March in which a man drove a car along Westminster Bridge, next to Parliament, deliberately ramming pedestrians and cyclists. Four of them were killed, and police shot the driver dead. The attacker had sent a WhatsApp message claiming jihadist motives.

Eshe Nelson contributed reporting.