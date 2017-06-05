How to watch Apple’s 2017 WWDC event live

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) kicks off today (June 5) in San Jose, California. The company’s keynote is expected to focus on updates to its mobile and computer operating systems, a new Siri-powered speaker, as well as potentially some new laptops and iPads.
Here’s how to tune in live:
- The event is scheduled to begin at 10am Pacific time, 1pm Eastern time, 6pm London time, and 1am Hong Kong time.
- Apple will stream the event at this link.
- Technical details: Apple’s live stream can be viewed on its Safari browser on iOS devices running iOS 7 or later and Macs running OS X 10.8.5 (Mountain Lion) or later. The event also will be streamed to second- and third-generation Apple TV devices. To watch on a PC, users will need to use the Microsoft Edge browser from a machine running Windows 10.
- Just a warning: The stream isn’t always reliable.
Quartz’s Mike Murphy will be on the ground to provide live updates. Follow along with our liveblog here.